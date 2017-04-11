Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Earth iPhone 8 update Climate Change

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Listen: Earth Sings Whale Songs

Brooke James
First Posted: Apr 11, 2017 05:10 AM EDT
Earthquake Aftershocks
A Meteorology and Geophysics Agency (BMG) officer monitors a screen graphic at the BMG office of a 6.5-magnitude earthquake that struck North Sulawesi province.
(Photo : Dimas Ardian/Getty Images)

Rattling furniture and knick-knacks, falling trinkets and an ominous rumbling, these are sounds that people usually equate with an earthquake. However, it seems that there is more to it than the feeling of unsteady ground. Some might say that earthquakes even produce "sounds."

In a report from National Geographic, two men embarked on a scientific journey that says there are more sounds from earthquakes that people should take notice of. In their research, geophysicist Ben Holtzman and musician/sound designer Jason Candler found that if people listen closely, they can actually hear earthquakes.

Their show called SeismoDome was born, with Holtzman writing the scientific content of the research, including the sounds from seismic data. On the other hand, Candler handles sound engineering and design, as well as writing and conception of the show.

But what does an earthquake actually sound like? Holtzman said that while seismic data is inaudible if played at a natural speed, large earthquakes have frequencies that are not within the human's hearing range. However, once shifted up, a much wider range of sounds could be heard, depending on how close the seismometer is to the source of the tremble. And when the waves are sped up, earthquakes actually turn out sounding like slow chirps, or even whale songs, as the two noted in their study.

What does the sound of earthquake have anything to do with surviving it, though? According to Holtzman, they want to "demystify" earthquakes, but more importantly, they want people to see such events as a "natural process." He also went on to explain that the vast majority of earthquakes do not actually hurt anyone, so learning more of the phenomenon can help people understand its nature more. This way, humans can understand how and where to build cities in the future, as well as avoid damage from earthquakes in the long run.

TagsEarthquakes, whale songs, earthquake sound, SeismoDome

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Tsunamis Caused Impact Crater On Mars, Science Suggests

Researchers Find 'Lost Continent' Under Mauritius

Sea Floor Lifts 2 Meters After New Zealand Earthquake

Earthquake Devastates Medieval Churches And Sites In Italy

Hurricane Matthew Struck Haiti, And There's A Lot You Need To Know About

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Aurora On Uranus

Hubble Captures Auroras On Uranus Once Again
Earthquake Aftershocks

Listen: Earth Sings Whale Songs
Wanaka Super Pressure Balloon Campaign By NASA

NASA Delays Launch Of Super Pressure Balloon That Carries Space Observatory
Kilometer-Wide Asteroid 2014 JO25 Will Fly Past Earth On April 19

Massive Asteroid To Fly Past The Earth At Closest Approach This Month

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News & Update: Ultimate Mobile Device Can Function As Tablet Or PC? Spotify Ended Development With Windows Phone
  2. LG V30 Specs & Features Update: Leaked Images Hint A Secondary Display With Dual-Lens Selfie Camera
  3. Windows 10 Creators Update Finally Out; Update Brings Wide Range Of Improvements; Easier Cortana Usage
  1. Google Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL Specs, Features Update: Integrated Snapdragon 835 Pro SoC & X16 Mobile LTE Offer Speeds Up To 1Gbps?
  2. Japan Wants To Drill Into The Earth’s Mantle Through The Ocean Floor
  3. Our Planet Is Up For Adoption! NASA Announces The Initiative For Earth Day 2017
  4. iPhone 8 Release Date, News & Update: Developing 3-D Sensors Would Cause Delay; Price A Little Similar To Samsung S8
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

A Pink Moon Is Coming -- But What Is That?

Watch The April's 'Pink Moon' That Will Gleam Gracefully This Week
New Venus

A New Venus? Twin Of The ‘Second Rock From The Sun’ Discovered Around Dim Star
What Really Happens When You Swallow Gum?

Newly Discovered Chewing Gum Could Detect Cancer Disease
What's Up For April 2017?

Watch The Lyrid Meteors Streak Across The Sky This Month
Real Time Analytics