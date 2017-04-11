Apple AirPods Features Update: Next-Gen Wearable Earphones Will Charge Any Apple Device?

Apple AirPods features update notes of the next-generation flagship wearable to accompany wireless charging for all Apple devices.

When the Apple AirPods first unveiled in front of the public, skeptics doubted whether Apple's latest wireless gadgets would perform well or not. It seems like fans liked them, which is why the door to new possibilities is expected to open. Apple AirPods features update notes that the company may introduce new tweaks in the next-gen wearable.

A number of features are expected to be a part of the second generation AirPods, and to back this claim, a new patent has been unveiled by Patently Apple. Apple AirPods feature a new case that will not only charge the wearable tech but also other Apple devices through wireless technology.

In support of the claim, Apple quoted that it is configuring several of its devices with wireless charging so that they are able to support the next-gen Apple AirPods' feature of wireless charging. To be more specific, the list will consist of devices such as iPads, laptops, PDAs, gaming systems, digital cameras, iPhones, MP3 devices, iPods, portable DVD players, etc.

Apple noted that it will offer wireless charging to such gadgets, and the company is already working on offering the sensory output to Mac and iPhones. Also, the holographic projection system may also be part of the wireless charging scheme by the company. Rumors suggest that the Apple AirPods features update is expected to arrive with the launch of the iPhone 8 as Apple is expected to offer wireless charging feature in the upcoming phone, BGR reported.

What Else Is Expected In The Apple AirPods Features?

The next-gen Apple AirPods' feature does not seem to stop at just offering a power bank solution. Furthermore, sources suggest that the new wearable tech may also be water resistant. This was highlighted in the official patent that indicates that the Apple AirPods case may be water resistant. So, is there a possibility for the AirPods to be water resistant as well?

Apple AirPods features update was witnessed through the patent released by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on March 30, 2017, that was filed in September 2016 under the application number 2017009439.