Watch The April's 'Pink Moon' That Will Gleam Gracefully This Week

Pink Moon is a full moon that is named after the dark pink flowers called wild ground phlox.

(Photo : CNN/YouTube screenshot)

The special "Pink Moon" also referred to as Easter Moon, Sprouting Grass Moon and Egg Moon will rise and glow this week. On the other hand, as the name implies, it is not really pink in color.

CBS News pointed out that April's Pink Moon is just named after the pink wildflowers known as wild ground phlox. These flowers bloom in the early spring and multiply across the United States around this time of the year. The names of the full moon are derived from various Native American tribes. They used the moon to denote the end and beginning of seasons.

In 2017, the full moon observes the change of seasons together with the gas giant planet Jupiter. The gas giant will be in front of the constellation Virgo until November 2017. The Moon will leave Virgo after several days. On the other hand, Jupiter will stay near Spica, which is the brightest star of Virgo for months.

Pink Moon is the first full moon of spring and is set to be special. So, what is so special about the April's Pink Moon? This full moon signifies important festivals and holidays all around the world. Easter Sunday on April 16, 2017 is the first Sunday following the full moon that follows the spring equinox. The Jewish Passover will also be observed during the visibility of the April full moon. Meanwhile, in India, the Hindus remember the birth of Hanuman in a festival referred to as Hanuman Jayanti, according to BBC News.

Where to spot the Pink Moon? The Pink Moon could be seen any night between now and April 12. It will be visible at 2:08 a.m. on Tuesday morning on the East Coast. Meanwhile, on the west coast, it will be spotted around 11:08 p.m. tonight. In New York, it will rise around 7:03 p.m. tonight and 8:02 p.m. on Tuesday. It will also be spotted in L.A. at around 7:04 p.m. tonight.