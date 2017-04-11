Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Earth iPhone 8 update Climate Change

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Watch The April's 'Pink Moon' That Will Gleam Gracefully This Week

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Apr 11, 2017 04:20 AM EDT
A Pink Moon Is Coming -- But What Is That?
Pink Moon is a full moon that is named after the dark pink flowers called wild ground phlox.
(Photo : CNN/YouTube screenshot)

The special "Pink Moon" also referred to as Easter Moon, Sprouting Grass Moon and Egg Moon will rise and glow this week. On the other hand, as the name implies, it is not really pink in color.

CBS News pointed out that April's Pink Moon is just named after the pink wildflowers known as wild ground phlox. These flowers bloom in the early spring and multiply across the United States around this time of the year. The names of the full moon are derived from various Native American tribes. They used the moon to denote the end and beginning of seasons.

In 2017, the full moon observes the change of seasons together with the gas giant planet Jupiter. The gas giant will be in front of the constellation Virgo until November 2017. The Moon will leave Virgo after several days. On the other hand, Jupiter will stay near Spica, which is the brightest star of Virgo for months.

Pink Moon is the first full moon of spring and is set to be special. So, what is so special about the April's Pink Moon? This full moon signifies important festivals and holidays all around the world. Easter Sunday on April 16, 2017 is the first Sunday following the full moon that follows the spring equinox. The Jewish Passover will also be observed during the visibility of the April full moon. Meanwhile, in India, the Hindus remember the birth of Hanuman in a festival referred to as Hanuman Jayanti, according to BBC News.

Where to spot the Pink Moon? The Pink Moon could be seen any night between now and April 12. It will be visible at 2:08 a.m. on Tuesday morning on the East Coast. Meanwhile, on the west coast, it will be spotted around 11:08 p.m. tonight. In New York, it will rise around 7:03 p.m. tonight and 8:02 p.m. on Tuesday. It will also be spotted in L.A. at around 7:04 p.m. tonight.

TagsPink Moon, Full Moon, Easter Moon, Egg Moon, Jupiter, Virgo, Spica, wild ground phlox

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Massive Asteroid To Fly Past The Earth At Closest Approach This Month

Six American Flags Planted On The Moon Have Bleached

ALMA Images Display The Explosive Nature Of Star Birth

Watch The Lyrid Meteors Streak Across The Sky This Month

Hubble Telescope Captures New Close-Up Image Of Jupiter

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Aurora On Uranus

Hubble Captures Auroras On Uranus Once Again
Earthquake Aftershocks

Listen: Earth Sings Whale Songs
Wanaka Super Pressure Balloon Campaign By NASA

NASA Delays Launch Of Super Pressure Balloon That Carries Space Observatory
Kilometer-Wide Asteroid 2014 JO25 Will Fly Past Earth On April 19

Massive Asteroid To Fly Past The Earth At Closest Approach This Month

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News & Update: Ultimate Mobile Device Can Function As Tablet Or PC? Spotify Ended Development With Windows Phone
  2. LG V30 Specs & Features Update: Leaked Images Hint A Secondary Display With Dual-Lens Selfie Camera
  3. Windows 10 Creators Update Finally Out; Update Brings Wide Range Of Improvements; Easier Cortana Usage
  1. Google Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL Specs, Features Update: Integrated Snapdragon 835 Pro SoC & X16 Mobile LTE Offer Speeds Up To 1Gbps?
  2. Japan Wants To Drill Into The Earth’s Mantle Through The Ocean Floor
  3. Our Planet Is Up For Adoption! NASA Announces The Initiative For Earth Day 2017
  4. iPhone 8 Release Date, News & Update: Developing 3-D Sensors Would Cause Delay; Price A Little Similar To Samsung S8
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

A Pink Moon Is Coming -- But What Is That?

Watch The April's 'Pink Moon' That Will Gleam Gracefully This Week
New Venus

A New Venus? Twin Of The ‘Second Rock From The Sun’ Discovered Around Dim Star
What Really Happens When You Swallow Gum?

Newly Discovered Chewing Gum Could Detect Cancer Disease
What's Up For April 2017?

Watch The Lyrid Meteors Streak Across The Sky This Month
Real Time Analytics