NASA To Reveal New Discoveries About Alien Oceans Beyond Earth

Sam D
First Posted: Apr 11, 2017 04:00 AM EDT
Alien Oceans
The U.S. space agency is going to announce new discoveries related to the oceans of other worlds in the Solar System. (Image used for representation only.)
(Photo : DarkSecretTV/YouTube screenshot)

NASA will reveal new findings about alien oceans in the Solar System on Thursday, April 13, according to an official announcement made on the U.S. space agency’s website. The discovery will involve findings from NASA’s Cassini spacecraft and the Hubble Space Telescope.

According to NASA, the “new discoveries will help inform future ocean world exploration -- including NASA’s upcoming Europa Clipper mission planned for launch in the 2020s -- and the broader search for life beyond Earth.” Space.com news website has reported that NASA's ocean worlds press conference will start at 2 p.m. EDT on Thursday. The event will include a Q/A session with a panel comprising of scientists from Hubble mission, Cassini mission and the space agency’s planetary exploration and science directorates. During the conference, which will be livestreamed, the panel will also be taking questions from members of the public.

The American space agency has a tendency to hold mysterious events when it has significant public announcements to make, according to The Independent. Recent reveals by NASA have included the discovery of water on Mars and finding a potentially habitable exoplanet system near the Solar System (e.g., the TRAPPIST-1 system, whose habitability potential is however under doubt at the moment and is subject to further study). The new discovery announcement will be concentrating on the Solar System and its celestial worlds.

Incidentally, NASA's Cassini spacecraft has been orbiting Saturn since 2004. The mission, which has been making detailed observations of the ringed planet and its many moons, is scheduled to end on Sep. 15 with a deathly dive into the planet itself.

The Hubble Space Telescope has been orbiting Earth since 1990 and has taken many incredible images of the universe that has provided astronomers with important research data, during the course of its mission. In fact, just about last week, NASA revealed stunning images of Jupiter taken by Hubble, as the planet approached its closest point to Earth in 2017.

