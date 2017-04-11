Samsung Gear 360 2017 Latest News & Update: Camera Will Be Used To Film 360-Degree Videos Like MMA Fights; More Specs Revealed!

The new Samsung Gear 360 can easily capture high-definition 4K videos that will also be used in filming MMA fights.

(Photo : Pocketnow/YouTube screenshot)

Samsung is ensuring to keep its pace with the changes of today's technology. The South Korean tech giant recently launched its flagship phone, the Samsung Galaxy S8. Along with the smartphone is the new Virtual Reality-ready Samsung Gear 360 camera.

The brand new version of the Samsung Gear 360 had a major design overhaul. The improved molded grip design is much more appealing. It also allows the user to hold the device firmly compared to its predecessor that looks like a golf ball. It has also a solid column that accommodates its battery.

Users can easily carry the Samsung Gear 360 anywhere because of its detachable hand strap. There is also a mount on the bottom of the device, so users can attach it to a monopod or a tripod. The construction looks solid enough to endure some beating overtime.

According to Expert Reviews, the Samsung Gear 360 features 360-degree dual lens, 15MP camera and a 3MP single lens camera. The device can essentially achieve 4K resolution videos. Unlike its previous model, the new Samsung Gear 360 can now shoot at a cinematic frame rate of 24fps.

The charging of the Samsung Gear 360 is done by its USB Type-C connector, which will also speed up file transfers. Users can also live stream 360-degree videos at a 2K speed through services like YouTube. The Samsung Gear 360 will be compatible with Samsung's flagship devices including the Galaxy S8.

The Samsung Gear 360 is also compatible to some Apple products like iPhone 7, 7+, 6S, 6S+ and SE that are running on the latest iOS 10.0. The Samsung Gear 360 also features advance gyroscopic sensors and accelerometer. The device's micro SD card storage capability is expandable up to 256GB.

In other news, Samsung signed a partnership with EFC (Extreme Fighting Championship), a local mixed martial arts organization. According to a report from MemeBurn, EFC already confirmed that the future fights will soon be filmed using the new Samsung Gear 360.