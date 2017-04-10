Google Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL Specs, Features Update: Integrated Snapdragon 835 Pro SoC & X16 Mobile LTE Offer Speeds Up To 1Gbps?

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs and features are rumored to be much better than Samsung's current flagship devices.

(Photo : Techconfigurations/YouTube screenshot)

After the launch of the Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones in the market, Google aims at launching the next variants in the lineup, making sure that the flaws in the previous models will not be repeated. Fans should note that looking at the current Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs and features rumors, they are about to be left awestruck.

As reported by SlashGear, Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs and features are going to comprise of the latest and the best components, among which the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Pro SoC processor is of high possibility. The website noted that if the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL release dates are expected to be late, so the devices are likely to possess an upgraded SoC variant of the 835 chipsets. If that happens, then Google's upcoming flagship devices are going to rank higher than the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in terms of specs.

Other Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs and features include the outstanding X16 mobile LTE modem chips. These will grant the devices the power to download data at speeds up to 1GBps. While Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are also noted to possess a similar feature, Google is known for its high-end internet connections globally. So, this could give it an advantage over the South Korean Giant's flagship devices. It is reported that the X16 LTE modem chip's downloading powers might be fully utilized for the first time in the upcoming Google devices.

With a likely addition of the Snapdragon 835 Pro chipsets in the two devices, Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs and features are going to be of top-notch quality. These include the 4K UHD Premium (HDR10) rendering features offering 10-bit 4K @60fps and Q-Sync. The features will enable Google's smartphones to power the most high-end VR apps such as Google's very own Daydream-based VR apps.

Mirror further noted that Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs and features are going to be tweaked to the next level to compete with Samsung phones. This may be done with the help of incorporating curved OLED screens that the company is looking forward to acquiring from LG. Besides that, the devices are expected to receive complete waterproofing features and more powerful cameras.

As far as the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL release date is considered, the devices are expected to come out in the end months of 2017. Google had confirmed on previous occasions that it will keep the launch of its devices periodical, so there is a good chance for the two devices to come out in October 2017.