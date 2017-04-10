Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple spacex iPhone 8 update Climate Change

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

The Last Supper Of Milky Way’s Supermassive Black Hole; This Is When And What It Ate

Sam D
First Posted: Apr 10, 2017 03:57 AM EDT
Milky Way's Supermassive Black Hole
Milky Way’s supermassive black hole had a meal quite recently in cosmic timeline.
(Photo : DNews/YouTube screenshot)

The Milky Way’s supermassive black hole had its last meal 6 million years ago when it had a large clump of infalling gas. Subsequently, it belched out a gigantic gas bubble that weighed equal to millions of suns.

According to an NDTV report, Indian scientist Rongmon Bordoloi from Cambridge’s Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) conducted the research with the help of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. The researcher observed that numerous distant quasars can be viewed through the Fermi Bubbles’ northern half. Incidentally, the Fermi Bubble is the gas outflow expelled by the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole.

Bordoloi, along with his team of researchers, investigated the quasar’s light for information on the speed of the gas, and whether the gas is moving away or toward Earth. On the basis of the material’s speed, the scientists estimated that the bubbles originated from an energetic event that took place around 6 million to 9 million years ago.

The scientists said that they traced the motion of cool gas throughout one of the bubbles for the first time that enabled them to map the velocity of the gas and estimate when the bubbles formed. "It was a very energetic and strong occurrence. It might have been a gas cloud flowing into the black hole, which led to jets of matter being fired of, forming the twin lobes of hot gas seen in gamma-ray and X-ray observations,” Rongmon Bordoloi said, as reported by India Today. “Ever since then, the black hole has just been eating snacks.” The scientist also added that it is somewhat unclear what the snacks consisted of.

According to Bordoloi, though the timeline for the supermassive black hole’s last meal may seem to be a really long one, in cosmic timescale, it is just like the blink of an eye. In fact, the supermassive black hole last had its meal long after the dinosaurs became extinct or primates first appeared on planet Earth.

TagsBlack Hole, Supermassive Black hole, Milky Way's Black Hole, Milky Way's Supermassive Black Hole, Black holes, Milky Way

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

A Star's 'Death Spiral' Into A Black Hole Mapped By NASA [Watch Video]

Black Holes Produce Fuel For Star Formation, Here’s How

NASA Finds Universe’s Biggest Ancient Black Holes, Can Change Everything Peopl...

Space Has ‘Nine Dimensions’ Containing Alternate Universes? Are Black Holes ...

Milky Way’s Heart Is A Desolate Place, Here's Why

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Kilometer-Wide Asteroid 2014 JO25 Will Fly Past Earth On April 19

Massive Asteroid To Fly Past The Earth At Closest Approach This Month
Could Home-Cooked Meals And No TV During Dinner Reduce Obesity?

Avoiding TV, Videos While Eating Would Likely Reduce The Risk Of Obesity
Exoplanet System

Citizen Scientist Discovers Four Super-Earths Around A Sun-Like Star
Gliese 1132b

That’s A First! Atmosphere Discovered Around A Super-Earth ‘Gliese 1132b’

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News & Update: Ultimate Mobile Device Can Function As Tablet Or PC? Spotify Ended Development With Windows Phone
  2. LG V30 Specs & Features Update: Leaked Images Hint A Secondary Display With Dual-Lens Selfie Camera
  3. Google Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL Specs, Features Update: Integrated Snapdragon 835 Pro SoC & X16 Mobile LTE Offer Speeds Up To 1Gbps?
  1. That’s A First! Atmosphere Discovered Around A Super-Earth ‘Gliese 1132b’
  2. Event Horizon Telescope Is Now Set To Capture The First Image Of A Black Hole
  3. Arctic Ocean Is Warming Just Like The Atlantic Ocean, A New Study Reveals
  4. SpaceX's Reusable Rockets: A Short History
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

American Flags Planted On The Moon Have Likely Turned White

Six American Flags Planted On The Moon Have Bleached
Dramatic Star Explosion Captured By ALMA

ALMA Images Display The Explosive Nature Of Star Birth
Ring Of Fire

Great American Eclipse To Be Livestreamed From 100,000 Feet
What's Up For April 2017?

Watch The Lyrid Meteors Streak Across The Sky This Month
Real Time Analytics