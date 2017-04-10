Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple spacex iPhone 8 update Earth

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

OnePlus 5 Specs, Features Update: Next 'Flagship Killer' Offers 8GB RAM, Dual-Lens Camera, Bezel-Less Display?

Jai Sabharwal
First Posted: Apr 10, 2017 04:58 AM EDT
OnePlus 5
OnePlus 5 specs and features are pretty impressive and can give direct rivalry to the likes of Samsung and Apple.
(Photo : Techconfigurations/YouTube screenshot)

OnePlus fans are already aware of the upcoming "flagship killer" device. As far as the OnePlus 5 specs and features are concerned, there are some new rumors that suggest that the device is going to possess a number of impressive features. Some of these include 8GB of RAM, dual-lens rear camera, waterproofing and possible bezel-less display.

The name OnePlus 5 was chosen over Oneplus 4 after the 3-series due to a Chinese belief of the number four being unlucky. For now, OnePlus 5 specs and features are all leaking through various sources, noting that the phone is going to offer top-notch specs at the user-friendly budget the company is known to offer. Even though the mobile brand is small compared to the likes of tech giants like Apple and Samsung, OnePlus keeps competing with the higher brands by revealing the aces up its sleeves every year.

OnePlus 5 Specs And Features

As far as the OnePlus 5 specs and features are concerned, the upcoming smartphone is rumored to possess Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and a surprising 8GB of RAM. While most high-end phones currently possess a maximum of 6GB of RAM, the OnePlus 5 is rumored to upgrade its memory to 8GB. There are no updates on why so much RAM is needed on the device, Android Central reported.

The OnePlus 5 specs and features also leaked updates on the addition of a dual-lens rear camera that is reported to get aligned vertically instead of horizontally. Will that create any difference in the quality of images is yet to be seen. Moreover, there is no actual update on how many megapixels the camera will possess.

Further reports suggest that the OnePlus 5 is going to enter the market competing with the layout of the Samsung Galaxy S8 by featuring a bezel-less display, Tech Times cited. The device is also rumored to add in waterproofing to the device.

If such features are officially coming to the new phone, then it is certainly going to be one of the top contenders in the market. Please note that the above-mentioned OnePlus 5 specs and features are just rumors leaked through various sources. There is still time to wait for the revelation of the actual specs.

Tagsoneplus 5, oneplus 5 specs, OnePlus 5 rumors

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

OnePlus 4 Release Finally Happening!!! 2017 ‘Flagship Killer’ To Outperform ...

OnePlus 3T With Android 7.0 Nougat Leaked on Weibo: Rumored To Arrive Before One...

OnePlus 3S Rumors: OnePlus 3 Successor Rumored To Get The SnapDragon 821 Chipset...

LG V30 Specs & Features Update: Leaked Images Hint A Secondary Display With Dual...

Google Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL Specs, Features Update: Integrated Snapdragon 835 Pr...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Kilometer-Wide Asteroid 2014 JO25 Will Fly Past Earth On April 19

Massive Asteroid To Fly Past The Earth At Closest Approach This Month
Could Home-Cooked Meals And No TV During Dinner Reduce Obesity?

Avoiding TV, Videos While Eating Would Likely Reduce The Risk Of Obesity
Exoplanet System

Citizen Scientist Discovers Four Super-Earths Around A Sun-Like Star
Gliese 1132b

That’s A First! Atmosphere Discovered Around A Super-Earth ‘Gliese 1132b’

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News & Update: Ultimate Mobile Device Can Function As Tablet Or PC? Spotify Ended Development With Windows Phone
  2. LG V30 Specs & Features Update: Leaked Images Hint A Secondary Display With Dual-Lens Selfie Camera
  3. Google Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL Specs, Features Update: Integrated Snapdragon 835 Pro SoC & X16 Mobile LTE Offer Speeds Up To 1Gbps?
  1. That’s A First! Atmosphere Discovered Around A Super-Earth ‘Gliese 1132b’
  2. Event Horizon Telescope Is Now Set To Capture The First Image Of A Black Hole
  3. SpaceX's Reusable Rockets: A Short History
  4. Arctic Ocean Is Warming Just Like The Atlantic Ocean, A New Study Reveals
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

American Flags Planted On The Moon Have Likely Turned White

Six American Flags Planted On The Moon Have Bleached
Dramatic Star Explosion Captured By ALMA

ALMA Images Display The Explosive Nature Of Star Birth
Ring Of Fire

Great American Eclipse To Be Livestreamed From 100,000 Feet
What's Up For April 2017?

Watch The Lyrid Meteors Streak Across The Sky This Month
Real Time Analytics