OnePlus 5 Specs, Features Update: Next 'Flagship Killer' Offers 8GB RAM, Dual-Lens Camera, Bezel-Less Display?

OnePlus fans are already aware of the upcoming "flagship killer" device. As far as the OnePlus 5 specs and features are concerned, there are some new rumors that suggest that the device is going to possess a number of impressive features. Some of these include 8GB of RAM, dual-lens rear camera, waterproofing and possible bezel-less display.

The name OnePlus 5 was chosen over Oneplus 4 after the 3-series due to a Chinese belief of the number four being unlucky. For now, OnePlus 5 specs and features are all leaking through various sources, noting that the phone is going to offer top-notch specs at the user-friendly budget the company is known to offer. Even though the mobile brand is small compared to the likes of tech giants like Apple and Samsung, OnePlus keeps competing with the higher brands by revealing the aces up its sleeves every year.

OnePlus 5 Specs And Features

As far as the OnePlus 5 specs and features are concerned, the upcoming smartphone is rumored to possess Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and a surprising 8GB of RAM. While most high-end phones currently possess a maximum of 6GB of RAM, the OnePlus 5 is rumored to upgrade its memory to 8GB. There are no updates on why so much RAM is needed on the device, Android Central reported.

The OnePlus 5 specs and features also leaked updates on the addition of a dual-lens rear camera that is reported to get aligned vertically instead of horizontally. Will that create any difference in the quality of images is yet to be seen. Moreover, there is no actual update on how many megapixels the camera will possess.

Further reports suggest that the OnePlus 5 is going to enter the market competing with the layout of the Samsung Galaxy S8 by featuring a bezel-less display, Tech Times cited. The device is also rumored to add in waterproofing to the device.

If such features are officially coming to the new phone, then it is certainly going to be one of the top contenders in the market. Please note that the above-mentioned OnePlus 5 specs and features are just rumors leaked through various sources. There is still time to wait for the revelation of the actual specs.