Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple spacex Earth iPhone 8 update

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

NASA’s Peggy Whitson Takes Over Command Of ISS, Breaks Another Record

Brooke James
First Posted: Apr 10, 2017 04:30 AM EDT
Expedition 50 Qualification Exams
In this handout provided by NASA, Expedition 50 NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson is seen after donning her Sokol suit.
(Photo : Bill Ingalls/NASA/Getty Images)

Peggy Whitson will soon be the most experienced astronaut in the United States, at least, as far as time spent outside the atmosphere is concerned. The next point in her impressive resume is assuming command of the International Space Station (ISS) for the second time.

The 57-year-old astronaut had been in charge of the $100 billion space station before. However, according to AOL News, this time, she will be assuming command as two other crew members fly back to Earth. Whitson's extended stay will eventually put her on record as the longest time spent in space than any other American astronaut. By April 24, she would be breaking the record currently held by NASA's own Jeff Williams, who spent a total of 534 days on the ISS.

Not that taking command is a lesser feat. Shane Kimbrough said during the command ceremony aired on NASA TV that Whitson will also be the first two-time female commander of the ISS. Kimbrough and two other crewmates, Russians Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko, will be wrapping up their own 173-day missions. They are expected to have a parachute landing in Kazahkstan at 7:21 a.m. EDT.

Zee News reported that during Kimbrough's stay on board the orbiting station, he and Expedition 50 crew members were able to contribute to experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical sciences and Earth sciences. On April 9, Kimbrough, along with Oleg Novitsky of Roscosmos and Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, handed over the command of the space station to their female colleague, who now serves as commander of Expedition 51.

Peggy Whitson, however, is not the only female to ever take over the ISS. Space.com shared that while she is the first woman to take command of the orbiting lab twice, there had been another woman commander. Sunita Williams also previously took charge of the space station.

TagsNASA, ISS, international space station, Expedition 51, Peggy Whitson, Shane Kimbrough

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Peggy Whitson To Extend Record-Breaking NASA Mission

Astronauts Share What They Do During Thanksgiving In Space

Oldest Female Astronaut Boards ISS

SpaceX's Reusable Rockets: A Short History

NASA’s Peggy Whitson Takes Over Command Of ISS, Breaks Another Record

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Kilometer-Wide Asteroid 2014 JO25 Will Fly Past Earth On April 19

Massive Asteroid To Fly Past The Earth At Closest Approach This Month
Could Home-Cooked Meals And No TV During Dinner Reduce Obesity?

Avoiding TV, Videos While Eating Would Likely Reduce The Risk Of Obesity
Exoplanet System

Citizen Scientist Discovers Four Super-Earths Around A Sun-Like Star
Gliese 1132b

That’s A First! Atmosphere Discovered Around A Super-Earth ‘Gliese 1132b’

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News & Update: Ultimate Mobile Device Can Function As Tablet Or PC? Spotify Ended Development With Windows Phone
  2. LG V30 Specs & Features Update: Leaked Images Hint A Secondary Display With Dual-Lens Selfie Camera
  3. Google Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL Specs, Features Update: Integrated Snapdragon 835 Pro SoC & X16 Mobile LTE Offer Speeds Up To 1Gbps?
  1. That’s A First! Atmosphere Discovered Around A Super-Earth ‘Gliese 1132b’
  2. Event Horizon Telescope Is Now Set To Capture The First Image Of A Black Hole
  3. SpaceX's Reusable Rockets: A Short History
  4. Arctic Ocean Is Warming Just Like The Atlantic Ocean, A New Study Reveals
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

American Flags Planted On The Moon Have Likely Turned White

Six American Flags Planted On The Moon Have Bleached
Dramatic Star Explosion Captured By ALMA

ALMA Images Display The Explosive Nature Of Star Birth
Ring Of Fire

Great American Eclipse To Be Livestreamed From 100,000 Feet
What's Up For April 2017?

Watch The Lyrid Meteors Streak Across The Sky This Month
Real Time Analytics