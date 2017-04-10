Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple spacex Climate Change Black Hole

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Massive Asteroid To Fly Past The Earth At Closest Approach This Month

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Apr 10, 2017 03:35 AM EDT
Kilometer-Wide Asteroid 2014 JO25 Will Fly Past Earth On April 19
Asteroid 2014 JO25 will fly past the planet Earth at a distance of 1.1 million miles on April 19, 2017.
(Photo : The Cosmos News/YouTube screenshot)

A massive asteroid known as 2014 JO25 will streak past the planet Earth on April 19. However, there is no need to panic because the large asteroid will not collide with the planet Earth, according to scientists.

The asteroid was identified by astronomers from the Catalina Sky Survey in 2014. This is a project of NASA's Neo Observations Program in partnership with the University of Arizona. It is approximately 2,000 feet (650 meters) in size and with the surface that is about twice as that of the Moon.

So, how close the rock will approach the Earth? NASA said that this asteroid will streak past the planet Earth with a distance of about 1.1 million miles (1.8 million kilometers). This is approximately 4.6 times the distance from Earth to the Moon, according to Phys.org.

This is considered the closest approach to planet Earth by any known asteroid of this size since the asteroid Toutatis in 2004. The asteroid 2014 JO25 might be seen using a telescope or one can watch the asteroid online here.

NASA stated that the asteroid 2014 JO25 will approach the Earth from the direction of the Sun and will become noticeable in the night sky after April 19. It further stated that there will be radar observations that will be set at NASA's Goldstone Solar System Radar in California and the National Science Foundation's Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico. This could uncover the surface details of the asteroid as small as a few meters, according to CNN.

Likewise, the comet PanSTARRS (C/2015 ER61) will streak close to Earth on April 19 as well at a distance of 109 million miles (175 million kilometers). This comet was discovered by the Pan-STARRS NEO survey team in 2015 in Haleakala, Hawaii. It could be seen now in the dawn sky using a telescope or binoculars.

TagsAsteroid, 2014 JO25, Earth, University of Arizona, NASA, Neo Observations Program

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

ALMA Images Display The Explosive Nature Of Star Birth

Watch The Lyrid Meteors Streak Across The Sky This Month

Hubble Telescope Captures New Close-Up Image Of Jupiter

The Mystery Of How Two Black Holes Merge Resolved

Unraveling The Capsule That Could Send People To Space

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Kilometer-Wide Asteroid 2014 JO25 Will Fly Past Earth On April 19

Massive Asteroid To Fly Past The Earth At Closest Approach This Month
Could Home-Cooked Meals And No TV During Dinner Reduce Obesity?

Avoiding TV, Videos While Eating Would Likely Reduce The Risk Of Obesity
Exoplanet System

Citizen Scientist Discovers Four Super-Earths Around A Sun-Like Star
Gliese 1132b

That’s A First! Atmosphere Discovered Around A Super-Earth ‘Gliese 1132b’

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News & Update: Ultimate Mobile Device Can Function As Tablet Or PC? Spotify Ended Development With Windows Phone
  2. LG V30 Specs & Features Update: Leaked Images Hint A Secondary Display With Dual-Lens Selfie Camera
  3. Google Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL Specs, Features Update: Integrated Snapdragon 835 Pro SoC & X16 Mobile LTE Offer Speeds Up To 1Gbps?
  1. That’s A First! Atmosphere Discovered Around A Super-Earth ‘Gliese 1132b’
  2. Event Horizon Telescope Is Now Set To Capture The First Image Of A Black Hole
  3. Arctic Ocean Is Warming Just Like The Atlantic Ocean, A New Study Reveals
  4. SpaceX's Reusable Rockets: A Short History
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

American Flags Planted On The Moon Have Likely Turned White

Six American Flags Planted On The Moon Have Bleached
Dramatic Star Explosion Captured By ALMA

ALMA Images Display The Explosive Nature Of Star Birth
Ring Of Fire

Great American Eclipse To Be Livestreamed From 100,000 Feet
What's Up For April 2017?

Watch The Lyrid Meteors Streak Across The Sky This Month
Real Time Analytics