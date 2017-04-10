iPhone 8 Release Date, News & Update: Developing 3-D Sensors Would Cause Delay; Price A Little Similar To Samsung S8

Developing the 3-D sensing technology of iPhone 8 could cause several weeks of delay.

Apple's flagship phone, iPhone 8 is one of the most anticipated devices to arrive this year. Several fans are expecting for a September launch. But recent reports claim that iPhone 8 will not arrive in September, but it should still be in time for the December holidays.

According to CNBC, analyst Drexel Hamilton claims that the iPhone 8 delay would be caused by developing its 3-D sensing technology. There are also some technical issues with its lamination process of the OLED display panels. Any issues could cause Apple's production schedule to slip. The OLED displays and 3-D sensing technology will only be available with the 5.8-inch model of iPhone.

The iPhone 8's 3-D sensors would take advantage of new augmented reality technology at present. If the iPhone 8 would have a major overhaul and impressive features in it, there is also a huge possibility that the device would have a high price.

According to a Business Insider report, if the iPhone 8 would be very expensive, some users might just hold onto their old phones longer and wait until the prices fall down in 2018. One of the reasons why Apple might decrease its sales is because its devices are too good that people do not want to replace them because they work just as well as the new one.

However, there is also a possibility that the iPhone 8 will be cheaper than most of the consumers think. According to NetworkWorld, even though iPhone 8 is expected to be a complete game-changer, it will be priced similarly to Samsung's recently released Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

Report claims that the iPhone 8 with 64GB of storage variant will be priced in the range of $870. The iPhone 8 with higher storage capacity will be just a little bit closer to $1,000, but it would not surpass the $1,000 mark. Apple will still price its top model relative to Samsung's top model.