Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple spacex iPhone 8 update Earth

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News & Update: Ultimate Mobile Device Can Function As Tablet Or PC? Spotify Ended Development With Windows Phone

Edward
First Posted: Apr 10, 2017 04:21 AM EDT
Microsoft Surface Phone
The ultimate mobile device Microsoft Surface Phone could function as a tablet or a PC.
(Photo : TrustedReviews/YouTube screenshot)

The Microsoft Surface Phone is probably one of the most talked about devices at present. Microsoft fans are eager to know what the company's next plan is for its upcoming smartphone. But in order to compete with the tech giants like Apple, Google and Samsung, Microsoft needs to offer enthralling innovations for its upcoming Surface Phone.

Several rumors and speculations have been spreading all over the web about the Microsoft Surface Phone, as noted by Telegiz. Some say that the smartphone can turn into a mini tablet or it can even access the full Windows 10 desktop applications.

For now there are no official details about the phone, but rumors claim that the Surface Phone will arrive in late 2017. Fans can set their expectations high because Microsoft has publicly admitted that it is planning to build the ultimate mobile device soon.

According to a LearnBonds report, the upcoming Microsoft Surface Phone is expected to arrive with stringent design. Microsoft always has the idea of creating a smartphone that could be folded into a tablet. Another idea is a device that could function as a book or a laptop.

Report says that the upcoming Surface Phone would be the most secure and productivity-focused handset that would be made by the company. The device is said to target business and corporate users. In other news, the application Spotify has announced to stop its partnership with Microsoft Windows phone.

According to a report, one of the world's most popular music applications, Spotify, is ending its development on its app for Windows Phone. Report claims that the Spotify application for Windows Phone has been placed into maintenance mode. It seems like the upcoming Surface Phone would not have Spotify on its default applications.

The decreasing number of Windows Phone users has prompted several companies to abandon the platform in recent months. Some of the applications are eBay, Amtrak, Samsung Smart Things, Runtastic and Delta Air Lines. But there are also some big names that have joined the Windows Store recently.

TagsMicrosoft Surface phone, Microsoft, Surface Phone, Windows Phone

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Latest News & Update: Device Would Not Come With Major O...

LG V30 Specs & Features Update: Leaked Images Hint A Secondary Display With Dual...

Google Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL Specs, Features Update: Integrated Snapdragon 835 Pr...

OnePlus 5 Specs, Features Update: Next 'Flagship Killer' Offers 8GB RAM, Dual-Le...

iPhone 8 Release Date, News & Update: Developing 3-D Sensors Would Cause Delay; ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Kilometer-Wide Asteroid 2014 JO25 Will Fly Past Earth On April 19

Massive Asteroid To Fly Past The Earth At Closest Approach This Month
Could Home-Cooked Meals And No TV During Dinner Reduce Obesity?

Avoiding TV, Videos While Eating Would Likely Reduce The Risk Of Obesity
Exoplanet System

Citizen Scientist Discovers Four Super-Earths Around A Sun-Like Star
Gliese 1132b

That’s A First! Atmosphere Discovered Around A Super-Earth ‘Gliese 1132b’

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News & Update: Ultimate Mobile Device Can Function As Tablet Or PC? Spotify Ended Development With Windows Phone
  2. LG V30 Specs & Features Update: Leaked Images Hint A Secondary Display With Dual-Lens Selfie Camera
  3. Google Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL Specs, Features Update: Integrated Snapdragon 835 Pro SoC & X16 Mobile LTE Offer Speeds Up To 1Gbps?
  1. That’s A First! Atmosphere Discovered Around A Super-Earth ‘Gliese 1132b’
  2. Event Horizon Telescope Is Now Set To Capture The First Image Of A Black Hole
  3. SpaceX's Reusable Rockets: A Short History
  4. Arctic Ocean Is Warming Just Like The Atlantic Ocean, A New Study Reveals
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

American Flags Planted On The Moon Have Likely Turned White

Six American Flags Planted On The Moon Have Bleached
Dramatic Star Explosion Captured By ALMA

ALMA Images Display The Explosive Nature Of Star Birth
Ring Of Fire

Great American Eclipse To Be Livestreamed From 100,000 Feet
What's Up For April 2017?

Watch The Lyrid Meteors Streak Across The Sky This Month
Real Time Analytics