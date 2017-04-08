Nintendo Switch Latest News & Update: How To Buy The Console Online Easily? Top 3 Most Requested Games And Games Worth A Try

The hybrid console Nintendo Switch is the best-selling device at present. Nintendo should add more exclusive games to Switch.

(Photo : IGN/YouTube Screenshot)

The hybrid console Nintendo Switch is probably one of the best-selling devices nowadays. Gamers love the console because it can adapt to different functions or activities the users choose. There are two different ways to order a Nintendo Switch online and get it shipped to the gamer's location right away.

According to BGR, buyers can go to Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con and Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Amazon pages. This is if gamers just want to buy the console itself and order the games separately.

GameStop is also selling Nintendo Switch for the price of $459.99. Take note that GameStop only ships to U.S. addresses only. GameStop's Nintendo Switch "Family Bundle" is also not applicable for return, unless the bundle is returned complete and sealed in new condition.

However, there are not a lot of exclusive games on Nintendo Switch right now. It is not about how cool a user's gaming console is, but it is about the games that are playable with it. There are three games that most players suggest and should be made available in Nintendo Switch right away.

According to a Forbes report, the most requested games that should come to Nintendo Switch are "Super Smash Bros," "The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker" and "Pokemon Snap." Report claims that the "Super Smash Bros" is coming, but it would be nice if Nintendo would make it sooner.

There are also three games that every Nintendo Switch user should try. First is the "Has-Been Heroes." This game is developed by Frozenbyte. Players can control trio of heroes in this strategic and punishing game. Players will also journey to random-generated levels where they can stop and fight battles against waves of enemies

The game "Snake Pass" is also worth a try. In this game, players can control a snake in a 3D platform. The game controls are weird, because controlling a snake is pretty strange. But experienced Nintendo Switch users would not have any problem with it.

Last is the "Human Resource Machine." This game teaches the players a little bit about programming by making them assemble some commands for little office workers to follow. The first stage is easy. The player only needs to move items from an inbox to an outbox.