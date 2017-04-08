Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Jupiter Xbox Project Scorpio spacex

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Latest News & Update: Device Would Not Come With Major Overhauls; Device Will Not Change Power Connector

Edward
First Posted: Apr 08, 2017 05:36 AM EDT
Microsoft Surface Pro 5
The Microsoft Surface Pro 5 might just have a little improvement compared to its previous model.
(Photo : LinusTechTips/YouTube Screenshot)

Recent reports claim that the upcoming Microsoft Surface Pro 5 will not have major overhauls. The Windows blogger, Paul Thurrott, recently revealed that the Surface Pro 5 will not change the Surface power connector.

According to The Verge report, the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 could simply have a refreshed design with upgraded components. Keeping the Surface power connector does not mean that Microsoft will not switch its DisplayPort on the Surface Pro 5 to a USB-C type connection.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 5 might just have minor upgrade and performance. It would be a little disappointing if Microsoft would release a new Surface Pro that is a little more than just a spec bump. The next Surface Pro should have a USB-C type connection, only because almost every device at present is using USB-C port.

According to BGR, the Surface Pro 4 was released way back in October 2015. With this, most tech analysts, critics and insiders expect that the Surface Pro 5 will show up before the halfway point of the year 2017. This means that users would not have to wait much longer to know the specs of the Surface Pro 5.

Meanwhile, rumors claim that the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 will use Intel's Kaby Lake processors. The device is also expected to have a better battery life, as well as a more sensitive surface pen stylus. It seems like next the Surface Pro incarnation will essentially be the same as the existing hybrid but with upgraded hardware and processor.

Fans might wait a little longer before Microsoft releases an official announcement regarding the Surface Pro 5. Microsoft is expected to hold a special Surface hardware event in the coming weeks. Enthusiast may just hope that the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is going to be the big reveal at the event. Hopefully, it would have impressive features as well.

TagsMicrosoft Surface Pro 5, Surface Pro 5, Surface Pro, Microsoft

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 April Release Date Unlikely To Happen; Device To Skip Sp...

iPhone 8 Release Date, News & Update: Launch Pushed To October Or November; Defi...

iMac 2017 News & Update: Release Date Possibly Delayed; Fans Should Expect Doubl...

Nokia 9 Release Date, News & Update: Device Expected To Top Smartphone Industry;...

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Latest News & Update: Device Would Not Come With Major O...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Gliese 1132b

That’s A First! Atmosphere Discovered Around A Super-Earth ‘Gliese 1132b’
Exoplanet System

Citizen Scientist Discovers Four Super-Earths Around A Sun-Like Star
More Than Half Of Amazonian Tree Species Face Extinction

Thousands Of Trees Around The World Threatened By Extinction
Scientist Prepare To Photograph A Black Hole For The First Time

Scientists Pursue Black Hole Photography

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Nokia 9 Release Date, News & Update: Device Expected To Top Smartphone Industry; Full Specs Finally Revealed!
  2. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Latest News & Update: Device Would Not Come With Major Overhauls; Device Will Not Change Power Connector
  3. Nintendo Switch Latest News & Update: How To Buy The Console Online Easily? Top 3 Most Requested Games And Games Worth A Try
  1. iMac 2017 News & Update: Release Date Possibly Delayed; Fans Should Expect Doubled Price
  2. That’s A First! Atmosphere Discovered Around A Super-Earth ‘Gliese 1132b’
  3. Omega-3s May Enhance Glucose Metabolism, Help Treat Type 1 Diabetes
  4. iPhone 8 Release Date, News & Update: Launch Pushed To October Or November; Definitely Expensive Compared To Predecessors; Specs Revealed!
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Top 10 Foods High In Gluten

Virus That Reacts Excessively To Gluten Causes Celiac Disease
What's Up For April 2017?

Watch The Lyrid Meteors Streak Across The Sky This Month
Ring Of Fire

Great American Eclipse To Be Livestreamed From 100,000 Feet
Nokia 9

Nokia 9 Release Date, News & Update: Device Expected To Top Smartphone Industry; Full Specs Finally Revealed!
Real Time Analytics