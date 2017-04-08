Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Latest News & Update: Device Would Not Come With Major Overhauls; Device Will Not Change Power Connector

The Microsoft Surface Pro 5 might just have a little improvement compared to its previous model.

Recent reports claim that the upcoming Microsoft Surface Pro 5 will not have major overhauls. The Windows blogger, Paul Thurrott, recently revealed that the Surface Pro 5 will not change the Surface power connector.

According to The Verge report, the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 could simply have a refreshed design with upgraded components. Keeping the Surface power connector does not mean that Microsoft will not switch its DisplayPort on the Surface Pro 5 to a USB-C type connection.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 5 might just have minor upgrade and performance. It would be a little disappointing if Microsoft would release a new Surface Pro that is a little more than just a spec bump. The next Surface Pro should have a USB-C type connection, only because almost every device at present is using USB-C port.

According to BGR, the Surface Pro 4 was released way back in October 2015. With this, most tech analysts, critics and insiders expect that the Surface Pro 5 will show up before the halfway point of the year 2017. This means that users would not have to wait much longer to know the specs of the Surface Pro 5.

Meanwhile, rumors claim that the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 will use Intel's Kaby Lake processors. The device is also expected to have a better battery life, as well as a more sensitive surface pen stylus. It seems like next the Surface Pro incarnation will essentially be the same as the existing hybrid but with upgraded hardware and processor.

Fans might wait a little longer before Microsoft releases an official announcement regarding the Surface Pro 5. Microsoft is expected to hold a special Surface hardware event in the coming weeks. Enthusiast may just hope that the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is going to be the big reveal at the event. Hopefully, it would have impressive features as well.