Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Jupiter Xbox Project Scorpio spacex

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Arctic Ocean Is Warming Just Like The Atlantic Ocean, A New Study Reveals

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Apr 08, 2017 03:21 AM EDT
Drone Captures Extent Of Arctic Sea Ice Melting
The Arctic sea ice is melting due to the effects of global warming.
(Photo : Globe Backyard TV/YouTube screenshot)

The Arctic Ocean is shifting in becoming like the Atlantic, in which warm waters are flowing into the ocean north of Scandinavia and Russia, according to a new study. The scientists dubbed this as the "Atlantification of the Arctic Ocean."

With the warming of waters of the Arctic, the ocean productivity and chemistry are changing. It makes the sea ice dwindle. The behavior of the ocean has gone into the truly massive shift, according to experts.

The findings of the study were printed in Science. The study indicates that warm Atlantic currents have contributed to the massive change of the Arctic Ocean.

In the study, the scientists examined the Eurasian basin, or one or two basins in the Arctic Ocean, which is separated by a crest under the surface. This Eurasian basin is in the north of Europe and Asia. It is theorized that warm Atlantic currents inhibit ice formation on the western side of the Eurasian basin north of Scandinavia. On the other hand, it is also found that the warm currents are also invading the ice on the eastern side north of Siberia, according to Inhabitat.

The Atlantic waters flow into the Arctic at 656 feet to 820 feet below. It has about 4 degrees Celsius temperatures at an increasing level than the surface water. Once this mixed with the surface water, the mixed water becomes warmer. The cold halocline layer (CHL), which is a barrier on the Eurasian's basin eastern side, inhibits much of this mixing. On the other hand, the eastern side is just like the western side now.

Igor Polyakov of the University of Alaska in Fairbanks and the lead author of the study said that in the past, CHL enveloped the Atlantic warm waters. On the other hand, in the new data, it showed that the layer had vanished in winter.

Polyakov further said that the fast changes in the eastern Arctic Ocean could let more heat from the ocean interior stretching to the bottom of the sea ice. This makes it more sensitive to climate changes. The study suggests that about a third of the eastern Arctic Ocean is now becoming like the ice-free Atlantic Ocean, according to Scientific American.

TagsArctic Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Atlantification, Europe, Eurasian basin, cold halocline layer

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Thousands Of Trees Around The World Threatened By Extinction

Why Do Octopuses, Squids And Cuttlefish Exceptionally Intelligent And Smart? A N...

Angkor Wat: How Water Destroyed This Powerful Empire?

Paleontologists Craft Best-Ever Look Of Tyrannosaur's Face With 'Sixth Sense'

Climate Change Will Lead To Severe Turbulence And Bumpier Rides On Aircraft

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Gliese 1132b

That’s A First! Atmosphere Discovered Around A Super-Earth ‘Gliese 1132b’
Exoplanet System

Citizen Scientist Discovers Four Super-Earths Around A Sun-Like Star
More Than Half Of Amazonian Tree Species Face Extinction

Thousands Of Trees Around The World Threatened By Extinction
Scientist Prepare To Photograph A Black Hole For The First Time

Scientists Pursue Black Hole Photography

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Nokia 9 Release Date, News & Update: Device Expected To Top Smartphone Industry; Full Specs Finally Revealed!
  2. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Latest News & Update: Device Would Not Come With Major Overhauls; Device Will Not Change Power Connector
  3. Nintendo Switch Latest News & Update: How To Buy The Console Online Easily? Top 3 Most Requested Games And Games Worth A Try
  1. iMac 2017 News & Update: Release Date Possibly Delayed; Fans Should Expect Doubled Price
  2. That’s A First! Atmosphere Discovered Around A Super-Earth ‘Gliese 1132b’
  3. Omega-3s May Enhance Glucose Metabolism, Help Treat Type 1 Diabetes
  4. iPhone 8 Release Date, News & Update: Launch Pushed To October Or November; Definitely Expensive Compared To Predecessors; Specs Revealed!
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Top 10 Foods High In Gluten

Virus That Reacts Excessively To Gluten Causes Celiac Disease
What's Up For April 2017?

Watch The Lyrid Meteors Streak Across The Sky This Month
Ring Of Fire

Great American Eclipse To Be Livestreamed From 100,000 Feet
Nokia 9

Nokia 9 Release Date, News & Update: Device Expected To Top Smartphone Industry; Full Specs Finally Revealed!
Real Time Analytics