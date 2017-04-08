Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Jupiter Xbox Project Scorpio spacex

Watch The Lyrid Meteors Streak Across The Sky This Month

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Apr 08, 2017 03:10 AM EDT
What's Up For April 2017?
Lyrid meteors, which are dust particles left behind by a comet, will be visible across the sky in the Northern Hemisphere this April 2017.
(Photo : NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory/YouTube screenshot)

Space enthusiasts and stargazers will be delighted to know that a dusty trail of the comet known as Lyrid meteor will shower the sky between April 16 and April 25 in the Northern Hemisphere. Lyrids are considered the oldest meteor showers.

NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke said that the best day to watch Lyrid meteors will be on April 22, 2017, Saturday. Its climax will be before dawn. He further said that the average Lyrid shower generates 15 to 20 meteors per hour. It is theorized that Lyrid shower could intensify and create up to 100 meteors per hour. This is known as "outburst." On the other hand, it is not yet known when it will occur, according to Space.com.

Lyrid meteors are dust particles left behind by a comet referred to as C/1861 G1 Thatcher. This orbits around the Sun for 415 years. The bright dust trails that Lyrid meteors generate will last only for a few seconds. On the other hand, the reflection of the full moon will obstruct the brightest meteors. The meteors will appear near the star Vega, which is one of the brightest stars in the sky, according to Coventry Telegraph.

Cooke said that the Lyrid meteor shower is of moderate brightness. It is not as radiant as the notable Perseid meteor shower in August, which generates more glaring trails.

To watch the Lyrid meteor shower, all you need to do is to go to your backyard, lie down with your sleeping bag and look upward. You may also prepare a lawn chair or a blanket on the ground. It is best to turn off all the lights so that you may see the meteor clearly. Enjoy and explore these glaring lights streaking across the sky this month!

TagsLyrid meteors, C/1861 G1 Thatcher, Persoid meteor, Meteor, Comet

