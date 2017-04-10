LG V30 Specs & Features Update: Leaked Images Hint A Secondary Display With Dual-Lens Selfie Camera

LG V30 specs and features give the impression for upcoming phablet to be one of the most noteworthy devices.

(Photo : Techconfigurations/YouTube screenshot)

Even though the recently released LG G6 was a great smartphone in 2017, the flagship device was shadowed by Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. However, LG is not willing to stop right there this year as it is soon to unveil the new flagship device in 2017, the LG V30. Also, it seems like the LG V30 specs and features have been speculated through the leaked images that feature an interesting layout.

As posted on SlashLeaks, the leaked image notes of the possible LG V30 specs and features in the upcoming device. As seen in the front panel image of the device, there are two cutouts for the selfie cameras on the device that may confirm the addition of dual-lens front-facing cameras on the device. LG's previous model in the lineup, the LG V20, already possessed dual-lens rear cameras. These bring up the possibility of a 4-camera layout in the upcoming device.

Another notable LG V30 specs and features update suggest the possibility of a secondary display on the top of the primary display. The leaked front panel image shows another cutout next to the dual-lens selfie camera cutout that shows the addition of the feature. The possible design of the front panel may give LG's flagship device a unique identity.

It is also noted that LG's Always-On display feature had been a useful feature among users, which is why retaining the feature in the LG V30 could give users a reason to try out the upcoming phablet. As far as the other LG V30 specs and features are concerned, there are some rumors that note of the device to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC processor with 6GB of RAM. If this turns out to be true, then the LG V30 will officially take the spot for the real flagship device by the company in 2017.

No actual release date has been confirmed for the device until now. Mashable noted that just like the LG G6, fans hope that the LG V30 also needs to be highly durable.