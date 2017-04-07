Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple spacex Elon Musk Jupiter

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ In Malaysia Starting April 11; Accessories Pre-Order Available Now On Amazon

Jai Sabharwal
First Posted: Apr 07, 2017 05:34 AM EDT
Samsung Galaxy S8 And Galaxy S8+ Pre-Orders
Justin Denison, senior vice president of product strategy at Samsung, speaks about the new features on the Samsung Galaxy S8 during a launch event for the smartphone.
(Photo : Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Recent reports note that users can pre-order Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in Malaysia starting April 11 at 10 a.m. local time. Similar to the pre-order deals in other countries, users will be able to grab some extra goodies with the purchased flagship device.

The pre-order deal, which is being called as "Limited edition starter kit," incorporates a USB charging cable, wireless charging stand, a screen protector and a clear case. In addition, users will also get one-time accidental screen damage replacement claim, "Samsung Protection Plus" warranty extension scheme and a 5,100 mAh battery pack by the company.

However, unlike the U.S. pre-order deal, Malaysian users will not be getting the next-gen Samsung Gear VR, as cited by GSM Arena. Being a limited edition deal, which is expected to last until April 13, the supplies are only available for a limited period at a down payment of $67.62. Users can pre-order Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in Maple Gold, Orchid Grey and Black Sky color variants.

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Accessories On Amazon

Meanwhile, Samsung has announced the pre-orders for various Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ accessories as well, Android Community reported. The components, which include Samsung Dex Station, Galaxy S8+ flip cover with a kickstand, Galaxy S8 keyboard cover, Galaxy S8+ LED view wallet case, clear protective cover, two-piece cover and various other cover cases, are all available on Amazon for pre-orders.

Also, for users in the U.S., Galaxy S8 color variants may now be available to choose from for pre-order. Samsung surely looks forward to covering up all the losses from the defamed Galaxy Note 7, which is why there are a number of new accessories available to try out with the company's latest flagship devices. Users can find the accessories that they love on the shopping website.

TagsSamsung Galaxy S8 accessories, Samsung Galaxy S8 accessories, Samsung Galaxy S8 preorder in Malaysia, Samsung Galaxy S8+ Pre-order in Malaysia

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved.

