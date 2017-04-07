Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ In Malaysia Starting April 11; Accessories Pre-Order Available Now On Amazon

Justin Denison, senior vice president of product strategy at Samsung, speaks about the new features on the Samsung Galaxy S8 during a launch event for the smartphone.

Recent reports note that users can pre-order Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in Malaysia starting April 11 at 10 a.m. local time. Similar to the pre-order deals in other countries, users will be able to grab some extra goodies with the purchased flagship device.

The pre-order deal, which is being called as "Limited edition starter kit," incorporates a USB charging cable, wireless charging stand, a screen protector and a clear case. In addition, users will also get one-time accidental screen damage replacement claim, "Samsung Protection Plus" warranty extension scheme and a 5,100 mAh battery pack by the company.

However, unlike the U.S. pre-order deal, Malaysian users will not be getting the next-gen Samsung Gear VR, as cited by GSM Arena. Being a limited edition deal, which is expected to last until April 13, the supplies are only available for a limited period at a down payment of $67.62. Users can pre-order Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in Maple Gold, Orchid Grey and Black Sky color variants.

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Accessories On Amazon

Meanwhile, Samsung has announced the pre-orders for various Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ accessories as well, Android Community reported. The components, which include Samsung Dex Station, Galaxy S8+ flip cover with a kickstand, Galaxy S8 keyboard cover, Galaxy S8+ LED view wallet case, clear protective cover, two-piece cover and various other cover cases, are all available on Amazon for pre-orders.

Also, for users in the U.S., Galaxy S8 color variants may now be available to choose from for pre-order. Samsung surely looks forward to covering up all the losses from the defamed Galaxy Note 7, which is why there are a number of new accessories available to try out with the company's latest flagship devices. Users can find the accessories that they love on the shopping website.