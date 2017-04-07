Android O Features Update: List Of All Revealed New OS Features Until Now

Android O logo as officially announced by Google.

Google is soon to reveal its next installment in the Android OS, the Android O. However, the software is not a secret anymore as Google Pixel and Nexus device owners can check out the various Android O features updated on the device through the developer preview.

Tech Radar noted that the users who have a Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X or Nexus 6P can have a look at the upcoming Android OS before its debut for the Google Pixel 2. However, this post will reveal most of the notable Android O features offered by Google even if users do not own any of the above-mentioned devices to check these out themselves.

Notable Android O Features Update

1. PiP Picture In Picture Setting

This multi-tasking feature will let users run apps without the need to split screens, giving a full view of the apps running simultaneously. The feature is not a new one and can be seen on iPads as well.

2. Restricting App Functions In The Background

This feature has been available in the Android Nougat OS version as well, which allows users to save battery on their devices. However, the Android O feature update for this mode will be upgraded to suit next-level standards. The feature runs apps on priority basis by restricting background activities for various apps.

3. Self-Destructing Notifications

This new feature is speculated to arrive that will give users the authority to control their notifications. According to UberGizmo, the feature will allow users to set timer for notifications to wipe all the data without the need of manual control.

4. App Icon Notification Numbers

This new feature has been seen in iOS devices where notifications are highlighted through numbers over app icons. Now, expect this new Android O feature update in the future updates as well.

5. Notification Update

Android O features update, just like other Android versions, will add in toggle modes right at the notification bar to change various preferences. However, an actual preview of this new feature is yet to be seen. This feature could save a lot of time by not digging through a phone's interior settings.

6. Tweaked Audio Performance

This new tuning to the audio quality is a new feature, thanks to Android O's compatibility with LDAC Bluetooth audio codec by Sony. Moreover, the launch of Bluetooth v5 in upcoming phones like Samsung Galaxy S8 will offer hi-quality sound output.

7. Improvised App Icons

This new impressive Android O features update will animate app icons on the basis of interaction. The live preview for this feature is already out, so check it out.

Expect more Android O features to arrive soon.