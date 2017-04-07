Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Elon Musk Nintendo Switch Jupiter

Xiaomi Mi 6 Latest News & Update: Specs Revealed By GFXBench; HD Cameras With 4K Video Recording Capabilities And More

Edward
First Posted: Apr 07, 2017 06:06 AM EDT
Xiaomi Mi 6 full specs recently revealed by GFXBench. High-definition cameras with 4K video recording capabilities and more features are revealed.
(Photo : Gadgets Times/YouTube screenshot)

The Xiaomi Mi 6 smartphone is probably one of the most anticipated flagship devices to come this year. For now, there is no exact release date announced by the company. Recent reports claim that the Xiaomi Mi 6 specs have been leaked online.

According to a Stuff report, the Xiaomi Mi 6 specs were first seen on GFXBench. The leaked model was enlisted as Xiaomi Sagit, but the chipset (Snapdragon 835) it has clearly reveals that this is indeed the Xiaomi Mi 6. The listing shows that the flagship will pack a 5.15-inch full high-definition display, along with a 12 megapixel rear camera and an 8 megapixel front camera, both of which with 4K video recording capabilities.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 might also sport a 4GB or 6GB RAM, and its storage options will be 64GB and 128GB. The upcoming Xiaomi Mi 6 will run with the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat, skinned with the new MIUI. The Mi 6 will likely get a 3,200 mAh battery capacity, while the Mi 6 Plus model will be fueled by a 4,500 mAh.

As per a GSMArena report, the Xiaomi Mi 6 is up to being the third smartphone to sport the Snapdragon 835 chipset. The Sony Xperia XZ Premium was the first Snapdragon 835 device to be released in the market, and the Samsung Galaxy S8 after it.

Report claims that the Xiaomi Mi 6 will have an approximately 50,000 units available in its first week, and the Mi 6 production will climb gradually. But sad to say, the Xiaomi Mi 6 price will be somewhat higher than expected.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 might have a price higher than 1,999 yuan ($290 or €272). The base model of Xiaomi Mi 5 was priced at 1,999 yuan when it was announced way back in February 2016. It seems like the Xiaomi Mi 6 will be somewhat more expensive, so its price tag will probably be somewhere between 2,000 yuan ($290) and 2,500 yuan ($362) in China.

