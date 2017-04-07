Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple spacex Elon Musk Jupiter

Apple Watch 3 Release Date, News & Update: Smartwatch Set To Launch By Fall 2017; Compal Electronics, Quanta Aid in Production

Edward
First Posted: Apr 07, 2017 06:16 AM EDT
Apple Watch 3
Apple Watch 3 is set to launch this coming fall 2017. Manufacturing companies Compal Electronics and Quanta aid Apple in production.
(Photo : Michael Sherlock/YouTube screenshot)

Several Apple fans and tech critics are impressed with the Apple Watch 2's advance specs. The smartwatch boasted its built-in GPS and waterproofing features. Apple also improved the Apple Watch by releasing the WatchOS 3, which ironed out some of its software issues. Now fans are eager to know what the company's plan is for the upcoming Apple Watch 3.

As for now, the Cupertino-based company has not revealed any specific details about the Apple Watch 3. According to The Mac Observer report, fans can expect that the company will ship the Apple Watch 3 in late 2017. Apple also added Compal Electronics as a second watch manufacturer to aid it in making the smartwatch.

The Compal Electronics will start shipping the Apple Watch 3 in the second half of 2017. This means that there is a huge possibility for the Apple Watch 3 to be available by fall. Compal Electronics also started redeploying equipment from its smart device production in preparation for the upcoming Apple Watch.

Compal Electronics will be joining Quanta (Taiwan-based manufacturer of notebook computers and other electronic hardware) as Apple's second production partner for Apple Watch 3. Quanta also handled the production of the previous Apple Watch models.

The second largest original design manufacturer worldwide is Compal Electronics. The company has already shipped 5 million wearable and smart devices in 2016. With the help of Apple and Quanta, Compal is expected to ship 10 million units this year. These include the Apple Watch 3.

According to a BGR article, Apple will be focusing on improving the performance and battery life of the Apple Watch 3, and there will not be any changes in its external design. The Apple Watch 3 is expected to have a glass-film capacitive glass instead of its touch-on-lens screen.

There are also rumors that Apple might use a micro-LED screen. The size of the Apple Watch 3 display is said to remain 1.65 inches with a resolution of 390 × 312 pixels. Hopefully, the rumored LTE support will also be available on the Apple Watch 3. 

Apple Watch 3, Apple Watch, Apple, Apple Watch 3 Update

