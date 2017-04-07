Man Marries Robot; Is This The Future People Ask For?

A Love Doll is exhibited at Vanilla Gallery. (Image for representation only.)

It seems like with growing technology, human minds are on the verge of evolution as well. The consciousness of physical affection that was mostly limited to organic entities is now shifting to the robotic world as well.

However, the idea is not new as there have been sci-fi fantasy movies depicting love between a human and a robot. So, the same is now apparently applicable to the real world as well. A recent source reported that a man marries a robot.

Zheng, who is a 31-year old engineer at Huawei, conjugated with a robot that he personally created himself. Zheng has reportedly named the robot "Yingying" and has added a number of features to the machine such as image-recognition settings for Chinese pictures and characters. Moreover, "Yingying" is also noted to be capable of using basic vocabulary such as "I do."

Zheng plans on giving his robo-wife more upgrades such as performing daily chores, walking, etc. The conjugation ceremony for the two was planned last week, which was witnessed by Zheng's close relatives including his mother.

What depressing to note is that Zheng built the robot after he was unable to find a human spouse to support him in his life, Mirror reported. Moreover, the Chinese man marrying a robot is not the only human-robot conjugal in recent years. Many other cases were reported in Tokyo 2015 as well.

Digital Trends reported that the man-marrying-robot ceremony was organized by China-based electronics accessories firm, Maywa Denki. No doubt the world is evolving to a level that was once considered bizarre. Maybe the ones who are unable to find loved ones in the world are expected to rely on machines for suppressing their emotional desolation. It surely is sad, but it is the truth people need to get over in the future.