Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple spacex Elon Musk Nintendo Switch

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Scientists Pursue Black Hole Photography

Brooke James
First Posted: Apr 07, 2017 04:20 AM EDT
Scientist Prepare To Photograph A Black Hole For The First Time
Astronomers are campaigning to capture the first-ever image of a black hole. With the help of radio telescopes around the world, scientists plan on peering at a gigantic black hole in the center of the Milky Way.
(Photo : The Daily Sheeple/YouTube screenshot)

Students have been taught early on about the existence of black holes. While many think this far-off place in space is where things go to die, they are much more complex than that. In fact, at this point, despite what has been taught about them, scientists are yet to see a black hole -- a fact they want to change soon.

To do that, astronomers are campaigning to capture the first-ever image of a black hole. With the help of radio telescopes around the world, scientists plan on peering at a gigantic black hole in the center of the Milky Way. The particular one, called Sagittarius A, is 4 million times more massive than the Earth's own Sun.

According to Space.com researchers are hoping to photograph the said black hole's event horizon, or its "point of no return," where nothing -- not even light -- could escape. The photos are necessary to help scientists sort through many theories regarding these mysterious cosmic bodies. Because of the fact that black holes are so dense that no light could escape, scientists are now working to have them observed indirectly instead. By doing so, they were able to detect shock waves of a collision between two black holes in the far universe last year.

But how long before scientists could make "seeing" a black hole possible? The Independent noted that it could be soon. Observatories around the world have now been linked up and turned toward Sagittarrius A to get the image of the said black hole, and the work will continue on for another week or so.

Gopal Narayanan of the University of Massachusetts Amherst said that the data from the project will be used to understand black holes the way scientists never understood them before. Until then, scientists from all over the globe can pore through information to help them see one of the most mysterious things in the entire universe.

TagsBlack Hole, black hole photography, Sagittarius A*

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Finding Space Photos Now Easier With NASA’s New Image Database

Peculiar Black Hole Behavior Now Studied In Labs

Astronomers Find Star Closely Orbiting A Black Hole

Glowing Blob Is Mysterious New Discovery In The Universe

Black Holes 100X More Destructive Than Previously Thought

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Scientist Prepare To Photograph A Black Hole For The First Time

Scientists Pursue Black Hole Photography
Rep. Gabrielle Giffords' Husband Mark Kelly Announces His Plans For Upcoming Shuttle Mission

Peggy Whitson To Extend Record-Breaking NASA Mission
Study: Aspirin May Help Cut Your Risk For Certain Cancers

Aspirin May Reduce The Risk Of Cancer Disease Mortality, A New Study Says
More Than Half Of Amazonian Tree Species Face Extinction

Thousands Of Trees Around The World Threatened By Extinction

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Event Horizon Telescope Is Now Set To Capture The First Image Of A Black Hole
  2. Man Marries Robot; Is This The Future People Ask For?
  3. 18-Year-Old Indian Boy Wins NASA ‘Moon’ Prize For Proposing An Elevator From Earth To The Moon
  1. Android O Features Update: List Of All Revealed New OS Features Until Now
  2. Omega-3s May Enhance Glucose Metabolism, Help Treat Type 1 Diabetes
  3. Apple Watch 3 Release Date, News & Update: Smartwatch Set To Launch By Fall 2017; Compal Electronics, Quanta Aid in Production
  4. NASA Discovers Mysterious Explosion In The Universe That Leaves Scientists Puzzled
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Ring Of Fire

Great American Eclipse To Be Livestreamed From 100,000 Feet
Cassini Spacecraft In Earth swing

NASA To Destroy $3.25B Saturn Probe
Samsung Galaxy S8 And Galaxy S8+ Pre-Orders

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ In Malaysia Starting April 11; Accessories Pre-Order Available Now On Amazon
Xbox Project Scorpio

Microsoft’s Xbox Project Scorpio Latest News & Update: 4K HD Display, Radeon Infused & More Specs Revealed!
Real Time Analytics