Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Elon Musk Nintendo Switch Jupiter

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Hubble Telescope Captures New Close-Up Image Of Jupiter

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Apr 07, 2017 04:30 AM EDT
Jupiter - April 3, 2017
NASA/ESA Hubble telescope took a new image of Jupiter during its opposition on April 3, 2017.
(Photo : Kowch 737/YouTube screenshot)

NASA/ESA Hubble telescope captured a new image of Jupiter, in which the gas giant is now in opposition this April 2017. This image could help astronomers in studying the changes in the atmosphere of Jupiter as well as other planets including the planet Earth.

Jupiter's opposition will occur on April 7, 2017, in which the Sun, Earth and Jupiter line up and the Earth is sitting between the Sun and Jupiter. It also indicates that Jupiter will be at closest approach to planet Earth with about 670 million kilometers. This could make Jupiter visible in the night sky that will appear brighter within this year, according to Phys.org.

Meanwhile, in the new image of Jupiter, the detailed bands of swirling clouds could be seen. Also, the gas giant planet's famous Great Red Spot is fully visible, accenting the surface of Jupiter. This Great Red Spot referred to as anticyclone is a storm larger than the planet Earth that exists for at least 150 years. Its winds could peak at 400 mph (644 kph), according to NASA.

Another spot similar to the Great Red Spot is the much smaller size spot. This is known as the "Red Spot Junior," which is a much smaller storm than the Great Red Spot. It could also be perceived on the new image.

CNET reports that the Hubble telescope took the spectacular new image of Jupiter on Monday with 415 million miles (668 million kilometers) away from the planet Earth. With its closest approach, the astronomers could get a peak of this gas giant planet at night sky. The scientists could gather and have access to a collection of maps, which could aid them in understanding the atmospheres of the planets including Earth, Jupiter and other planets. 

TagsHubble Telescope, NASA, ESA, Jupiter, Earth, Jupiter's Opposition

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Unraveling The Capsule That Could Send People To Space

The Mysterious Fast Radio Bursts Really Come From The Outer Space, Scientists Sa...

New Horizons Spacecraft Reaches A Milestone As It Travels Half A Distance To Plu...

NASA Develops Space Crystal To Elevate Drug Development On Earth

Event Horizon Telescope Is Now Set To Capture The First Image Of A Black Hole

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Scientist Prepare To Photograph A Black Hole For The First Time

Scientists Pursue Black Hole Photography
Rep. Gabrielle Giffords' Husband Mark Kelly Announces His Plans For Upcoming Shuttle Mission

Peggy Whitson To Extend Record-Breaking NASA Mission
Study: Aspirin May Help Cut Your Risk For Certain Cancers

Aspirin May Reduce The Risk Of Cancer Disease Mortality, A New Study Says
More Than Half Of Amazonian Tree Species Face Extinction

Thousands Of Trees Around The World Threatened By Extinction

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Event Horizon Telescope Is Now Set To Capture The First Image Of A Black Hole
  2. Man Marries Robot; Is This The Future People Ask For?
  3. Android O Features Update: List Of All Revealed New OS Features Until Now
  1. Omega-3s May Enhance Glucose Metabolism, Help Treat Type 1 Diabetes
  2. 18-Year-Old Indian Boy Wins NASA ‘Moon’ Prize For Proposing An Elevator From Earth To The Moon
  3. Apple Watch 3 Release Date, News & Update: Smartwatch Set To Launch By Fall 2017; Compal Electronics, Quanta Aid in Production
  4. Ice Age Period Art And Jewelry Discovered In Indonesia
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Ring Of Fire

Great American Eclipse To Be Livestreamed From 100,000 Feet
Cassini Spacecraft In Earth swing

NASA To Destroy $3.25B Saturn Probe
Samsung Galaxy S8 And Galaxy S8+ Pre-Orders

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ In Malaysia Starting April 11; Accessories Pre-Order Available Now On Amazon
Xbox Project Scorpio

Microsoft’s Xbox Project Scorpio Latest News & Update: 4K HD Display, Radeon Infused & More Specs Revealed!
Real Time Analytics