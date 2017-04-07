Aspirin May Reduce The Risk Of Cancer Disease Mortality, A New Study Says

A study suggests that aspirin could lessen the risk of cancer disease mortality.

(Photo : WWLP-22News/YouTube screenshot)

A new study indicates that aspirin could lower the risk of cancer deaths. This could mostly benefit for cancer types such as colon cancer, breast cancer and prostate cancer, among others.

The study was presented at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research. It was led by Yin Cao at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School and other colleagues. The scientists have examined the use of aspirin and cancer outcomes of more than 130,000 adults for over 32 years, according to Time.

In the study, the researchers analyzed the data of more than 86,000 women who were part of the Nurses' Health Study between 1980 and 2012. Likewise, they examined also the data of 43,000 men who were engaged in the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study from 1986 to 2012. They discovered that during the 32-year period, about 4,600 men and more than 8,200 women died of cancer.

The analysis showed that those who took aspirin regularly had a 7 percent lower risk of dying from cancer in women and 11 percent lower risk of dying of cancer in men, compared with those who did not take aspirin. The strongest link was with colorectal cancer, in which there was a 31 percent lower risk of death in women and 10 percent in men. Both men and women took aspirin regularly. Likewise, it showed 11 percent lower risk of dying from breast cancer in women and about 23 percent lower risk of dying from prostate cancer in men. This goes the same for having the lower risk from dying from lung cancer in men, according to CNN.

Cao said that many proofs showed aspirin works in lowering cancer and cardiovascular disease mortality. On the other hand, he reminds that taking a low-dose aspirin, particularly if a person has had cancer, he must consult his doctor first. Experts said not all people could take aspirin, especially if there are the greater risk for ulcers and gastrointestinal bleeding.