NVIDIA Titan XP Price, Specs Revealed: GPU Maker Launches New Drivers For Mac Users; Additional Updates For Old Macs A Possibility?

Jai S.
First Posted: Apr 07, 2017 04:40 AM EDT
Yesterday, NVIDIA announced its latest graphics card, the NVIDIA Titan XP, which is a successor to the Titan X launched the previous year. NVIDIA promises more power and performance in the new GPU unit at the same price tag of $1,200. NVIDIA Titan XP specs note of the new card to feature 12GB of GDDDR5X memory processing at 11Gbps with 3,840 graphic cores, giving it a clocking speed of 1.6 GHz. Additionally, NVIDIA reports that the new graphics card is going to be more friendly to Mac users as it is releasing new drivers for its X series of GPUs.

As mentioned on NVIDIA's official blog, Mac users are going to get a boost of horsepower that is expected to be delivered through the graphics card manufacturer's Pascal-powered GPUs. Macworld suggests that this could very well be a future addition to the Mac Pro desktops. Above all, Mac Pro does need the best available graphics card to compete with fellow rivals like Windows, and that spot can be filled up by NVIDIA Titan XP graphics card, the website further noted.

Latest updates on the Mac Pro reveal that Apple is planning on tweaking up its desktop lineup after quite a while. Nonetheless, do not expect the new model to arrive in 2017.

If that is the case, then there is also a good chance that the upcoming Mac Pro will probably be installed with NVIDIA Titan XP's successor. Moreover, launching all Pascal-based GPUs with Mac-friendly drivers makes it more interesting for the Mac Pro users. The releasing drivers also include NVIDIA's GeForce GTC 1080 Ti graphics card, which was released last month, 9TO5Mac reported.

Therefore, NVIDIA Titan XP release opens up windows with new possibilities for the Apple desktop users. Rumors note that even the old Mac Pro models could be buffed with the latest NVIDIA Pascal-based drivers, giving users another reason to go for these computers. However, that needs to wait till an official announcement is done.

