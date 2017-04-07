Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Elon Musk Nintendo Switch Jupiter

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Why Do Octopuses, Squids And Cuttlefish Exceptionally Intelligent And Smart? A New Study Reveals

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Apr 07, 2017 03:20 AM EDT
Octopuses And Squid: They Can Rewrite Their RNA That Is Why They Are So Intelligent
Cephalopods such as octopuses, squids and cuttlefish are exceptionally intelligent because they edit their RNA, and this expands their nervous system.
(Photo : Science and more/YouTube screenshot)

Cephalopods such as octopuses, cuttlefish and squids are indeed smart and exceptionally intelligent than other mollusks. They could do many things that an individual could not ever think of for a cephalopod to do. These include unscrewing the glass jars, escape from the aquarium, play and even do body-contorting mimicry.

So, what are the secrets of these amazing spineless and many-legged creatures? A new study, which was printed in the journal Cell on Thursday, indicates that octopuses, cuttlefish and squids do not follow the normal rules of genetic information. Their RNA has been edited, especially the codes for proteins that are visible in the neurons of animals, according to The Washington Post.

Cephalopods utilize the tweaked RNA to produce new proteins. The RNA editing referred to as recoding could permit an octopus gene to generate several types of proteins from the same DNA.

Eli Eisenberg, a co-author of the study and an expert in RNA editing at Tel Aviv University, explained that recoding by editing efficiently produces a new protein sequence. This expands the protein repertoire at the organism's disposal.

In the previous study, Joshua Rosenthal, a neurobiologist at the Marine Biological laboratory in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, and one of the authors of the new study, found that octopuses inhabiting the Antarctic used RNA editing to make their nerves active and firing in icy waters. Likewise, in the new study, the scientists found that octopuses, cuttlefish and squids frequently edit RNA in about one out of each two transcribed genes.

RNA editing in cephalopod genes is linked to nervous system functions. "It was making tweaks that really make a neuron a neuron," Rosenthal said. Some experts said that this could boost the brain functions of such cephalopods and expand their nervous system.

RNA referred to as ribonucleic acid together with DNA is a nucleic acid just like the proteins and carbohydrates. These are essential for all living organisms. RNA is compiled as a chain of nucleotides and of single-strand folded onto itself. Some of the molecules of RNA have a significant role within cells, in which they catalyze biological reactions, control gene expression or communicate responses to cellular signals.

Tagsoctopuses, cuttlefish, Squids, cepahlopods, RNA, DNA, RNA Editing

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Angkor Wat: How Water Destroyed This Powerful Empire?

Paleontologists Craft Best-Ever Look Of Tyrannosaur's Face With 'Sixth Sense'

The Arctic Is Greening Due To Marine Plankton Blooming

Humans Are Not Nutritious, Cannibalism Study Says

Thousands Of Trees Around The World Threatened By Extinction

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Scientist Prepare To Photograph A Black Hole For The First Time

Scientists Pursue Black Hole Photography
Rep. Gabrielle Giffords' Husband Mark Kelly Announces His Plans For Upcoming Shuttle Mission

Peggy Whitson To Extend Record-Breaking NASA Mission
Study: Aspirin May Help Cut Your Risk For Certain Cancers

Aspirin May Reduce The Risk Of Cancer Disease Mortality, A New Study Says
More Than Half Of Amazonian Tree Species Face Extinction

Thousands Of Trees Around The World Threatened By Extinction

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Event Horizon Telescope Is Now Set To Capture The First Image Of A Black Hole
  2. Man Marries Robot; Is This The Future People Ask For?
  3. Android O Features Update: List Of All Revealed New OS Features Until Now
  1. Omega-3s May Enhance Glucose Metabolism, Help Treat Type 1 Diabetes
  2. 18-Year-Old Indian Boy Wins NASA ‘Moon’ Prize For Proposing An Elevator From Earth To The Moon
  3. Apple Watch 3 Release Date, News & Update: Smartwatch Set To Launch By Fall 2017; Compal Electronics, Quanta Aid in Production
  4. Ice Age Period Art And Jewelry Discovered In Indonesia
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Ring Of Fire

Great American Eclipse To Be Livestreamed From 100,000 Feet
Cassini Spacecraft In Earth swing

NASA To Destroy $3.25B Saturn Probe
Samsung Galaxy S8 And Galaxy S8+ Pre-Orders

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ In Malaysia Starting April 11; Accessories Pre-Order Available Now On Amazon
Xbox Project Scorpio

Microsoft’s Xbox Project Scorpio Latest News & Update: 4K HD Display, Radeon Infused & More Specs Revealed!
Real Time Analytics