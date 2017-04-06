Updated Hot Tags NASA spacex Apple Nintendo Switch Elon Musk

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

NASA To Destroy $3.25B Saturn Probe

Brooke James
First Posted: Apr 06, 2017 04:10 AM EDT
Cassini Spacecraft In Earth swing
An artist rendering of the Cassini spacecraft entering orbit around Saturn.
(Photo : NASA/Getty Images)

Launched toward Saturn in 1997, the Cassini spacecraft has been in outer space nearly 20 years and is slowly running low on fuel. To avoid crashing and contaminating a nearby moon that is suspected to harbor alien life, NASA is going to destroy the robot. However, the agency will not do so until it can fly between Saturn and its rings and record as much data as possible.

Cassini's final quest will begin on April 23, flying over 76,000 miles per hour over an uncharted gap between Saturn and its rings. This is a quest no spacecraft has ever gone before. However, much like everything else, this good thing must come to an end. To avoid crashing into a possibly alien world, NASA will have to kill off its $3.26 billion probe, ending its mission on Sep. 15.

Popular Science noted that there are other spacecrafts that were allowed to keep orbiting their targets after the end of their missions. One such example is the Dawn spacecraft, which was orbiting the dwarf planet Ceres. However, things are more complicated around Saturn. Its gravitational push and pull from its many satellites could wreak havoc on the spacecraft's trajectory and could damage one of the alien worlds in the process. More specifically, it could crash into Titan or Enceladus, both of which may be capable of supporting alien life.

In a press conference held on April 4, Earl Maize, an engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said that the spacecraft's own discoveries led to its demise. After all, it was the craft that discovered the saltwater ocean hiding beneath the icy crust of Enceladus.

According to Maize, there is no way that the agency could risk inadvertent contact with such pristine celestial body. "Cassini has got to be put safely away. And since we wanted to stay at Saturn, the only choice was to destroy it in some controlled fashion," he said.

TagsNASA, Cassini Spacecraft, Saturn, Cassini's grand finale

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Cassini Spacecraft Examines Saturn’s Moon With Salty Ocean

Saturn Moon Looks Like ‘Death Star’

Cassini Sends Back Data From Saturn

Cassini Spacecraft To Touch Saturn’s Rings

Time Lapse Of Saturn’s Titan Shows Methane Clouds

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Blue Origin Just Released Images of Its Sleek Space Tourism Capsule

Unraveling The Capsule That Could Send People To Space
NASA’s Spacecraft Halfway From Pluto To Kuiper Belt Object 2014 MU69

New Horizons Spacecraft Reaches A Milestone As It Travels Half A Distance To Pluto
Cassini Grand Finale

NASA’s Cassini Prepares For ‘Grand Finale’ Dive Into Saturn; Watch How The Spacecraft Will Die
Belly Fat

Low-Calorie Sweeteners, For The Most Part, Heighten Fat Production, A New Study Says

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Event Horizon Telescope Is Now Set To Capture The First Image Of A Black Hole
  2. 18-Year-Old Indian Boy Wins NASA ‘Moon’ Prize For Proposing An Elevator From Earth To The Moon
  3. New Horizons Spacecraft Reaches A Milestone As It Travels Half A Distance To Pluto
  1. Omega-3s May Enhance Glucose Metabolism, Help Treat Type 1 Diabetes
  2. iMac 2017 News & Update: Release Date Possibly Delayed; Fans Should Expect Doubled Price
  3. NASA Discovers Mysterious Explosion In The Universe That Leaves Scientists Puzzled
  4. iPhone 8 Release Date, News & Update: Launch Pushed To October Or November; Definitely Expensive Compared To Predecessors; Specs Revealed!
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

CDF-S XT1

NASA Discovers Mysterious Explosion In The Universe That Leaves Scientists Puzzled
Planet Nine

Planet Nine Breakthrough? Four Candidates Located
iMac 2017 Rumored features

iMac 2017 News & Update: Release Date Possibly Delayed; Fans Should Expect Doubled Price
iPad

iPad 2017 Latest News & Update: Device Comes With Affordable Price For An Apple Product But Difficult To Repair
Real Time Analytics