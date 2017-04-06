Updated Hot Tags NASA spacex Apple Nintendo Switch Elon Musk

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Angkor Wat: How Water Destroyed This Powerful Empire?

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Apr 06, 2017 03:40 AM EDT
Ancient Megastructures - Angkor Wat
Angkor Wat built by Khmer King Suryavarman II during the 12th century in Cambodia.
(Photo : ParallaxFilm/YouTube screenshot)

Angkor Wat is considered the largest religious monument in the world built in the early 12th century by Khmer King Suryavarman II. It is located in Yasodharapira, which is the capital of Khmer Empire, in Cambodia. Experts believed that water built the city of Angkor, yet it was also water that aided in ruining this walled city.

The collapse of the Angkor Wat empire in the early 15th century has long been a mystery. On the other hand, this is now unraveled as the scientists indicated that a long drought followed by severe monsoon rains in the area has caused the impairment of the Angkor Wat empire that led to its collapse, according to National Geographic.

The Angkor period was led by Jayavarman II, who proclaimed himself chakravartin or "god-king" of the Khmer empire in the year 802. After few centuries, Angkor became the biggest city in the pre-industrial world. Water played a significant role in the city, and Angkor was described as a "hydraulic city." There were development channels and reservoirs that collected and stored water from the hills for flood control and water supply for agriculture.

Dan Penny, an expert in environmental history from the geosciences department at the University of Sydney and studied the Angkor civilization for many years, described it as a water management infrastructure that had no equal on Earth. Water also had a religious role in Angkor society, and the empire was also bound by the power of the king.

This had changed when Angkor began suffering from a severe drought in the mid to late 1300s and was followed by unusual powerful monsoon rain. Thus, it caused great flooding within the city's infrastructure that people were not able to cope. The flooding led to serious erosion in the system and canals were choked and the bridge at Angkor Thom then collapsed. Penny said that it was thought the damage to the water management system ended the period of Angkor empire.

Angkor Wat is a temple complex originally built as a Hindu temple of god Vishnu for the Khmer Empire. Later, it was converted into a Buddhist temple at the end of the 12th century. The temple was conceptualized in the classical style of Khmer architecture and has become the symbol of Cambodia. 

Tagswater management infrastructure, Jayavarman II, Angkor Wat. Cambodia

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Paleontologists Craft Best-Ever Look Of Tyrannosaur's Face With 'Sixth Sense'

The Arctic Is Greening Due To Marine Plankton Blooming

Millions Of People Could Be Exposed To More Deadly Heat Waves In Coming Years, A...

Newly Discovered Fault System In California Could Trigger 7.4 Earthquake, A New ...

No Sunspots On the Surface Of The Sun For 15 Days

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Blue Origin Just Released Images of Its Sleek Space Tourism Capsule

Unraveling The Capsule That Could Send People To Space
NASA’s Spacecraft Halfway From Pluto To Kuiper Belt Object 2014 MU69

New Horizons Spacecraft Reaches A Milestone As It Travels Half A Distance To Pluto
Cassini Grand Finale

NASA’s Cassini Prepares For ‘Grand Finale’ Dive Into Saturn; Watch How The Spacecraft Will Die
Belly Fat

Low-Calorie Sweeteners, For The Most Part, Heighten Fat Production, A New Study Says

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Event Horizon Telescope Is Now Set To Capture The First Image Of A Black Hole
  2. 18-Year-Old Indian Boy Wins NASA ‘Moon’ Prize For Proposing An Elevator From Earth To The Moon
  3. New Horizons Spacecraft Reaches A Milestone As It Travels Half A Distance To Pluto
  1. Omega-3s May Enhance Glucose Metabolism, Help Treat Type 1 Diabetes
  2. iMac 2017 News & Update: Release Date Possibly Delayed; Fans Should Expect Doubled Price
  3. NASA Discovers Mysterious Explosion In The Universe That Leaves Scientists Puzzled
  4. iPhone 8 Release Date, News & Update: Launch Pushed To October Or November; Definitely Expensive Compared To Predecessors; Specs Revealed!
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

CDF-S XT1

NASA Discovers Mysterious Explosion In The Universe That Leaves Scientists Puzzled
Planet Nine

Planet Nine Breakthrough? Four Candidates Located
iMac 2017 Rumored features

iMac 2017 News & Update: Release Date Possibly Delayed; Fans Should Expect Doubled Price
iPad

iPad 2017 Latest News & Update: Device Comes With Affordable Price For An Apple Product But Difficult To Repair
Real Time Analytics