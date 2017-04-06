iMac 2017 News & Update: Release Date Possibly Delayed; Fans Should Expect Doubled Price

iMac 2017 is expected to have great designs and hardware that are considered as an improvement compared to its predecessor.

(Photo : TechnoBuffalo/YouTube screenshot)

The upcoming Apple desktop computer iMac 2017 is expected to have great designs and hardware that are considered as an improvement compared to its predecessor. But with these upgrades, consumers should also prepare because it will surely have a price hike.

The new features for the iMac 2017 would include an 8K retina display and the latest Intel's Kaby Lake processor. With these improvements, the price is expected to be doubled. However, if its launch is delayed, Apple might use a Cannon Lake processor instead.

According to a report, there is a huge possibility that the expected new version of the iMac 2017 will probably be presented in 2018. This speculation was made after Venkata Renduchintala, Intel's president of PC stated that the said processor has experienced some upgrade issues.

The main reason is the delay for Intel's Cannon Lake processor. The latest chipset will most likely release its new 10 nanometer processors later than expected. Renduchintala also stated that it is hard to tell the specific date when the first shipment of the new 10 nanometer processors for iMac 2017 be.

According to MacWorld, several users might be choosing iMac 2017 over the Mac Pro because the pace of updates is faster and increased capability. As noted by The Guardian, the Mac Pro is "rethought." Also, report claims that Apple is now focusing on the iMac to make a huge upgrade.

Apple's last iMac update came back in October 2015. The last update first introduced the Retina screen resolution to the smaller Macs for the first time. It also equipped the larger models with new Intel's Skylake processor. Fans are already eager to know the official iMac 2017 specs.

The iMac 2017 GPU was reported to also contain an AMD Polaris-based graphics card. An OLED Touch Bar was also noted to be an additional feature for iMac 2017. Moreover, it is mentioned that the desktop will sport a 5K screen that comes with an 8K Retina display.