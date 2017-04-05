Updated Hot Tags NASA Samsung Galaxy S8 spacex Elon Musk Nintendo Switch

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Planet Nine Breakthrough? Four Candidates Located

Sam D
First Posted: Apr 05, 2017 06:33 AM EDT
Planet Nine
Are astronomers closer to discovering Planet Nine?

(Photo : DNews/YouTube screenshot)

Two astronomers, Konstantin Batygin and Mike Brown, created quite a stir last year with their announcement on Jan. 20, 2016 that stated that the Solar System has an undiscovered planet. However, no one has actually been clearly able to pinpoint the exact location of the hypothetical world, referred to as Planet 9, Planet Nine or Planet X. Now, after going through millions of objects in the sky, astronomers are investigating four unknown objects that could be potential candidates for the elusive planet.

Following the announcement, a research team led by the Australian National University (ANU) started the Zooniverse project that called on astronomers and citizen scientists from around the globe to join the search for Planet 9. The project also asked for help from space enthusiasts to categorize millions of objects in the sky survey data. The project, which was launched by Professor Brian Cox during a BBC Stargazing Live broadcast, saw 60,000 people from all over the world classifying about 5 million objects in space in just three days.

According to a Yahoo report, as of now, citizen scientists have identified four unknown objects for a follow-up study in the hunt for the mysterious Planet 9. The four celestial bodies were detected in images of the southern sky that were recently captured by the SkyMapper telescope at Australia’s Siding Spring Observatory.

The next step will include the use of SkyMapper and telescopes located in other parts of the world to further study the four objects to understand if they are viable candidates for Planet Nine. The project team has also added that the entire experiment will not go in vain even if none of the four objects is Planet 9, because the search has yielded valuable information. "We have detected minor planets Chiron and Comacina, which demonstrates the approach we are taking could find Planet 9 if it is there," said Brad Tucker, lead researcher from the ANU Research School of Astronomy and Astrophysics.

Tagsplanet 9, Planet Nine, Planet X, Zooniverse Project, Citizen Scientist, Australian National University., ANU, Brian Cox, BBC Stargazing Live, Zooniverse

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Mysterious Planet Nine Could Be A 'Rogue' World Captured By The Solar System

Planet Nine: Mysterious ‘Massive’ World In The Solar System Will Be Discover...

Mysterious Planet Nine: Did It Tilt The Solar System?

Planet Nine: All That We Know About This Mysterious World, Potential Threat To E...

Scientists Searching for Mysterious Ninth Planet

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Planet Nine

Planet Nine Breakthrough? Four Candidates Located
Dover Cliffs

Ancient Geological 'Brexit 1.0' Separated Britain From Europe 150,000 Years Ago
SpaceX: The Privately Funded Aerospace Company Founded By Elon Musk

Elon Musk Reveals Busy Year For SpaceX; Help Wanted
Strange Signals From Space

The Mysterious Fast Radio Bursts Really Come From The Outer Space, Scientists Say

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Event Horizon Telescope Is Now Set To Capture The First Image Of A Black Hole
  2. 18-Year-Old Indian Boy Wins NASA ‘Moon’ Prize For Proposing An Elevator From Earth To The Moon
  3. Elon Musk Reveals Busy Year For SpaceX; Help Wanted
  1. NASA, ASU To Send An Orbiter To A Massive, Unusual Metallic Asteroid, 'Psyche'
  2. Planet Nine Breakthrough? Four Candidates Located
  3. LG V30 Possible Specs, Features: New Leak Hints Front Dual Camera Setup
  4. Nintendo Switch Stock Update: New Games To Be Revealed At E3 2017
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Universe

68% Of The Universe Does Not Exist Because Dark Energy Is A Myth, Study Suggests
First Photo Of A Black Hole Ever! Coming In 2017 From Event Horizon Telescope

Event Horizon Telescope Is Now Set To Capture The First Image Of A Black Hole
Sulawesi Cave Art

Ice Age Period Art And Jewelry Discovered In Indonesia
Astronauts To Grow Space Crystals To Help Medical Drug Development

NASA Develops Space Crystal To Elevate Drug Development On Earth
Real Time Analytics