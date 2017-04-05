Updated Hot Tags NASA Samsung Galaxy S8 spacex Elon Musk Nintendo Switch

Elon Musk Reveals Busy Year For SpaceX; Help Wanted

Brooke James
First Posted: Apr 05, 2017 04:09 AM EDT
SpaceX: The Privately Funded Aerospace Company Founded By Elon Musk
In this handout provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), landed SpaceX rockets sit in Launch Complex 39 at the Kennedy Space Center.
(Photo : NASA/Getty Images)

SpaceX founder Elon Musk revealed this year that not only does the company look into launching the Falcon Heavy to its maiden flight but it does also look for help with the company's many programs. While the company may be too cool to announce the need for help on the door, information is available online.

In fact, a wide array of openings can be found across 41 departments on the company's careers website. For those who are unsure what these jobs could entail, think Hidden Figures in a more modern, less discriminatory time.

But what is in store for SpaceX this year that the company is looking to expand its staff? A lot, as it turns out.

According to Space Flight Now, the Falcon Heavy's maiden flight is already expected for late summer. However, there are more things to do in this very high-tech company. These include repairs for pad 40, which was damaged in a test launch last year. Elon Musk emphasized that Falcon Heavy is an extremely high-risk flight with 27 engines lighting simultaneously.

If this flight goes well, the U.S. Air Force also booked the second launch for military research satellites. There are also plans of up to six more re-flights of the Falcon 9 first-stage boosters, including the side boosters used on the first Falcon Heavy. Then, the Falcon 9 family is also due for another upgrade later this year. It will need some tests for safety features and future launches with astronauts on board.

Of the launch dates set by SpaceX for each of the projects, NASA considered them pretty optimistic, as long as everything goes according to plan. That being said, the jobs available from SpaceX will need those with experience, from engineering positions with advanced degrees in astronautics to mechanical engineering or physics. Maybe it is time for the rest of the boys from The Big Bang Theory to one-up Howard Wolowitz. There are other ways to work for space agencies besides being an astronaut in space, after all.

