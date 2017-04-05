Updated Hot Tags NASA Samsung Galaxy S8 spacex Elon Musk Nintendo Switch

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

New Horizons Spacecraft Reaches A Milestone As It Travels Half A Distance To Pluto

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Apr 05, 2017 03:37 AM EDT
NASA’s Spacecraft Halfway From Pluto To Kuiper Belt Object 2014 MU69
The New Horizons spacecraft is halfway from Pluto to Kuiper Belt Object 2014 MU69.
(Photo : The First Space Channel/YouTube screenshot)

NASA's New Horizons spacecraft is halfway from its mission to Pluto. It traveled about 486.19 million miles (782.45 million kilometers), which is half a distance from Pluto, on April 3, 2017.

Alan Stern, the He Horizons principal investigator from the Southwest Research Institute, said that the spacecraft is slated to fly by Kuiper Belt object 2014 MU69 on Jan. 4, 2019. This will be the new record for the most distant world ever traveled in the history of civilization. He also described the spacecraft's milestone as fantastic as it completed half the journey to the next flyby.

Meanwhile, Dr. Hal Weaver, the New Horizons project scientist, said that the January 2019 MU69 flyby is the next big event for them. Furthermore, the scientists plan to investigate over two-dozen other KBOs around and gauge the charged particle and dust environment up into the Kuiper Belt, as noted by Sci-News.

The Kuiper Belt is also referred to as the Edgeworth-Kuiper Belt and is like the asteroid belt. It extends from the orbit of Neptune to about 50 AU from the Sun. Kuiper Belt comprises of chiefly small bodies or remnants from the formation of the Solar System and composed mostly of frozen volatile of ices like ammonia, water and methane. Pluto is in the Kuiper Belt as well as the other dwarf planets such as Makemake and Haumea. It is also theorized that Neptune's moon Triton and Saturn's Phoebe originated in the Kuiper Belt.

Meanwhile, 2014 MU69 is somewhat small Kuiper Belt Object (KBO), which has a diameter of 30 miles (48 kilometers). This about over 10 times larger and 1,000 times bigger than the typical comets. On the other hand, it is about 0.5 percent to 1 percent of the size of Pluto. This KBO was identified by astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope on June 26, 2014. Its surface is just as red or if not redder than the surface of Pluto. 

TagsNew Horizons spacecraft, pluto, Kuiper Belt, KBO, 2014 MU69

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

NASA Develops Space Crystal To Elevate Drug Development On Earth

Event Horizon Telescope Is Now Set To Capture The First Image Of A Black Hole

Martian Atmosphere Lost To Space, A New Study Reveals

NASA, ASU To Send An Orbiter To A Massive, Unusual Metallic Asteroid, 'Psyche'

SpaceX Achieves A Significant Milestone In Space Travel After Relaunching A Reus...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Planet Nine

Planet Nine Breakthrough? Four Candidates Located
Dover Cliffs

Ancient Geological 'Brexit 1.0' Separated Britain From Europe 150,000 Years Ago
SpaceX: The Privately Funded Aerospace Company Founded By Elon Musk

Elon Musk Reveals Busy Year For SpaceX; Help Wanted
Strange Signals From Space

The Mysterious Fast Radio Bursts Really Come From The Outer Space, Scientists Say

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Event Horizon Telescope Is Now Set To Capture The First Image Of A Black Hole
  2. 18-Year-Old Indian Boy Wins NASA ‘Moon’ Prize For Proposing An Elevator From Earth To The Moon
  3. Elon Musk Reveals Busy Year For SpaceX; Help Wanted
  1. NASA, ASU To Send An Orbiter To A Massive, Unusual Metallic Asteroid, 'Psyche'
  2. Planet Nine Breakthrough? Four Candidates Located
  3. LG V30 Possible Specs, Features: New Leak Hints Front Dual Camera Setup
  4. Nintendo Switch Stock Update: New Games To Be Revealed At E3 2017
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Universe

68% Of The Universe Does Not Exist Because Dark Energy Is A Myth, Study Suggests
First Photo Of A Black Hole Ever! Coming In 2017 From Event Horizon Telescope

Event Horizon Telescope Is Now Set To Capture The First Image Of A Black Hole
Sulawesi Cave Art

Ice Age Period Art And Jewelry Discovered In Indonesia
Astronauts To Grow Space Crystals To Help Medical Drug Development

NASA Develops Space Crystal To Elevate Drug Development On Earth
Real Time Analytics