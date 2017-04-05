Updated Hot Tags NASA Samsung Galaxy S8 spacex Elon Musk Nintendo Switch

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Low-Calorie Sweeteners, For The Most Part, Heighten Fat Production, A New Study Says

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Apr 05, 2017 03:24 AM EDT
Belly Fat
Low-calorie sweeteners may increase fat formation, according to a new study. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Michael Pollard/YouTube screenshot)

A new study indicates that high consumption of low-calorie sweeteners could increase the fat formation, especially for people who are obese. These include artificial sweetener referred to as sucralose. 

The study was presented at ENDO 2017, which is the 99th annual meeting of the Endocrine Society held in Orlando, Fl. It was led by Dr. Sabyasachi Sen from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. and other colleagues. The scientists examined the effects of sucralose on stem cells grown from fat tissue and on abdominal fat samples.

Professor Sen said that many health-conscious people would like to eat low-calorie sweeteners as an alternative to sugar. On the other hand, the scientific proofs show that these sweeteners stimulate metabolic dysfunction, as noted by New Atlas. The dysregulation of metabolism may heighten the fat production.

In the study, the scientists applied sucralose, which is up to 650 times sweeter than sugar, to stem cells grown from human fat tissue. The stem cells with artificial sweetener were subjected for 12 days to a dose of 0.2 millimolar. This dose is likened to the blood concentration of people who drink about four cans of diet soda each day, according to Medical News Today.

The team found that the stem cells had an increase in the expression of genes indicating fat production and inflammation. Furthermore, there was an increase in the accumulation of fat droplets in stem cells, particularly when subjected to a high level of sucralose with a dose of 4 millimolar.

The scientists also took biopsies of abdominal fat from eight individuals, in which four were obese and the other four with the healthy weight. All of them consumed low-calorie sweeteners, particularly the sucralose and aspartame.

The researchers discovered that those who consumed low-calorie sweeteners had an increase of transmission of glucose into cells and genes that heighten fat production. They also found that the effects of low-calorie sweeteners were strongly linked among those who were obese.

Professor Sen concluded that in their study, they believe that low-calorie sweeteners could increase fat formation by allowing more glucose to enter the cells. This elevates inflammation that could be more harmful in people who are obese. 

Tagslow-calorie sweeteners, artificial sweeteners, sucralose, fat formation, Obese

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

NASA Develops Space Crystal To Elevate Drug Development On Earth

Legumes May Reduce The Risk Of Developing Type 2 Diabetes

Consuming Peanuts With A Meal Could Protect Against Cardiovascular Diseases

Excessive Caffeine Intake Could Cause Frequent Urination In Women

What Are The Natural Treatments That Could Be Dangerous To Health?

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Planet Nine

Planet Nine Breakthrough? Four Candidates Located
Dover Cliffs

Ancient Geological 'Brexit 1.0' Separated Britain From Europe 150,000 Years Ago
SpaceX: The Privately Funded Aerospace Company Founded By Elon Musk

Elon Musk Reveals Busy Year For SpaceX; Help Wanted
Strange Signals From Space

The Mysterious Fast Radio Bursts Really Come From The Outer Space, Scientists Say

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Event Horizon Telescope Is Now Set To Capture The First Image Of A Black Hole
  2. 18-Year-Old Indian Boy Wins NASA ‘Moon’ Prize For Proposing An Elevator From Earth To The Moon
  3. Elon Musk Reveals Busy Year For SpaceX; Help Wanted
  1. NASA, ASU To Send An Orbiter To A Massive, Unusual Metallic Asteroid, 'Psyche'
  2. Planet Nine Breakthrough? Four Candidates Located
  3. LG V30 Possible Specs, Features: New Leak Hints Front Dual Camera Setup
  4. Nintendo Switch Stock Update: New Games To Be Revealed At E3 2017
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Universe

68% Of The Universe Does Not Exist Because Dark Energy Is A Myth, Study Suggests
First Photo Of A Black Hole Ever! Coming In 2017 From Event Horizon Telescope

Event Horizon Telescope Is Now Set To Capture The First Image Of A Black Hole
Sulawesi Cave Art

Ice Age Period Art And Jewelry Discovered In Indonesia
Astronauts To Grow Space Crystals To Help Medical Drug Development

NASA Develops Space Crystal To Elevate Drug Development On Earth
Real Time Analytics