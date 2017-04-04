Apple's New iPhone Features Update: Apple Orders 70M OLED Panels From Samsung For iPhone 8 Devices?

A Samsung and Apple smartphone are displayed

(Photo : Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

To formulate the launch of the iPhone 7S, iPhone 7S Plus and iPhone 8 in the later months, Apple has placed an order for Samsung's flexible organic-light emitting diode (OLED) panels. As per reports on the new iPhone features update, Cupertino ordered 70 million units from the South Korean Giant.

Nikkei cited on the new iPhone feature update that a massive order of the OLED panels is apparently in place for the upcoming iPhones. IHS Markit analyst David Hsieh's estimated OLED panel units match with what Apple's headquarter in Cupertino has ordered from Samsung Electronics.

According to Hsieh, Apple has an estimated order of 70 million OLED panels from Samsung this year. On the other hand, if the demands increase, then Samsung will bring out around 95 million units for Apple in 2017. As per reports in 2016, Samsung signed a contract with Apple to supply the latter with 100 million OLED panels that are worth 3 trillion won ($2,669,550,000), ZDNET reported. These panels are reportedly going to be a part of the new iPhone features update, the report further noted.

Nikkei also noted that Apple is going to launch three new models, which could comprise of iPhone 7S, iPhone 7S Plus and iPhone 8, for the iPhone's 10th anniversary. The ordered OLED panels are going to be added to the new iPhones as a feature update. These panels include 5.2-inch curved OLED displays, while the other two are 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch LCD displays. Stocking up OLED panels for the iPhone 8 could bring users the first ever OLED-display iPhone.

Further reports note that Apple is ordering camera and display modules from Korea and Japan, which are then assembled in China as well as Taiwan. As far as the new iPhone features updates are concerned, the upcoming Apple flagship devices are expected to be waterproof and will also support wireless charging. Apple is also reported to drop off the home button from one of the upcoming models (probably iPhone 8) with a 3D sensor for facial recognition.