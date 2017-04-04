Updated Hot Tags NASA Nintendo Switch Samsung Galaxy S8 Cardiovascular Diseases Apple iPhone 8

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Ice Age Period Art And Jewelry Discovered In Indonesia

Sam D
First Posted: Apr 04, 2017 04:44 AM EDT
Sulawesi Cave Art
World's oldest cave paintings from 40,000 years ago discovered in Indonesia.
(Photo : The Telegraph/YouTube screenshot)

A unique collection of prehistoric ornaments and artworks were found in an Indonesian cave, some of which date back to at least 30,000 years. Excavators have implied that the site was used by cave artists during the Ice Age.

The Conversation reports that the findings, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, challenge the long-held theory that hunter-gatherer communities in the Pleistocene/Ice Age of southeast Asia were culturally impoverished. The artifacts, which were found in Sulawesi -- the largest island in Wallacea -- show that the ancient inhabitants of the area used various methods to make ornaments from the bones and teeth of possums and primitive pigs (babirusa).

Among the artifacts unearthed, there were also stone tools with geometric patterns such as leaf-like, cross motifs and geometric patterns whose meanings are obscure. Ochre pieces and bone tubes used as airbrush to create stencil effects, which are also being suggested as belonging to the Ice Age period, were discovered as well in the surrounding area.

Interestingly, all the artifacts are the same age as dated cave paintings in the area’s limestone hills. As per a report, it is quite “unusual to discover buried evidence for symbolic activity in the same places where ice age rock art is found.”

According to The Guardian, the new findings act as evidence to suggest that the Ice Age inhabitants of Wallacea had an artistic and creative bent of mind. Researchers have also proposed that Australia’s diverse aboriginal cultures could trace back their roots in the human journey through Wallacea.

Incidentally, researchers have ruled out the possibility of connecting the new discovery with “hobbits,” an ancient lineage found at the south of Sulawesi -- on the Indonesian island of Flores. At present, excavators are continuing work to gather more information and understanding about the ancient humans who lived in the area and their culture. In addition, the researchers are also looking for evidence to determine when modern humans settled in Sulawesi for the first time.

TagsIndonesia, Sulawesi, Ice Age, Pleistocene, babirusa

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Australia’s Stonehenge Older Than UK’s: At 10,000 Years Age, World’s Oldes...

19000-Year-Old Human Footprints Discovered In Africa: Throw Light On Ancient Hum...

Fire-Making By Human Ancestors In Europe Traced Back To 800,000 Years Ago

First Cavemen Lived In France 176,500 Years Ago, Used Fire And Built Complex Str...

STIs May Have Led To Prevalence Of Monogamy In Ancient Humans

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Sulawesi Cave Art

Ice Age Period Art And Jewelry Discovered In Indonesia
Health Care Workers And Kids Receive 1st Wave Of H1N1 Vaccinations

Unvaccinated Kids More Likely To Die From Flu
Universe

68% Of The Universe Does Not Exist Because Dark Energy Is A Myth, Study Suggests
Cheese

SpaceX To Launch 'Silliest' Thing On Falcon Heavy

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Event Horizon Telescope Is Now Set To Capture The First Image Of A Black Hole
  2. Apple Leaks Update: iPhone Upgrade Features New Screen Technology For iPhone 8
  3. Nintendo Switch Stock Update: New Games To Be Revealed At E3 2017
  1. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 April Release Date Unlikely To Happen; Device To Skip Spring Hardware Launch Event
  2. SpaceX To Launch 'Silliest' Thing On Falcon Heavy
  3. Apple iOS 10.3 Update Hits Flagship Devices But Beware
  4. The Star Wars Death Star Sci-Fi 'Superlaser' Is Now Real And Developed For Defense
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Astronauts To Grow Space Crystals To Help Medical Drug Development

NASA Develops Space Crystal To Elevate Drug Development On Earth
First Photo Of A Black Hole Ever! Coming In 2017 From Event Horizon Telescope

Event Horizon Telescope Is Now Set To Capture The First Image Of A Black Hole
HTC U Ocean Sense Touch

HTC U Ocean Renders Leaked Out; Rendered Images Feature Dark Red Phone With No Headphone Jack?
Samsung OLED panels in Apple

Apple's New iPhone Features Update: Apple Orders 70M OLED Panels From Samsung For iPhone 8 Devices?
Real Time Analytics