The Star Wars Death Star Sci-Fi 'Superlaser' Is Now Real And Developed For Defense

Scientists have developed a high-powered laser just like the Star Wars' Death Star sci-fi laser, in which the power of multiple laser beams is conveyed into an intense output beam that can be pointed to a target. This newly developed laser could be applied in defense.

The creation was described in Laser and Photonics Reviews. It was led by world-leading scientists from Macquarie University. They have developed a system that could magnify the laser power using diamond, according to Phys.org.

Associate Professor Rich Mildren, the co-author of the study, said that scientists are creating high power laser to fight threats to security from the propagation of low-cost drones and missile technology. These powered tools could also be applied in space such as powering space vehicles and undertaking the space junk problem that looms the satellites.

The high-powered beam is achieved using an ultra-pure diamond crystal at the point of merging. The crystal transmits the power of the multiple beams into a single strand while preventing the beam distortion problems. The new high-powered laser beam begins to have a new color during the merging, according to UPI.

The beam in convergence with the diamond could change the color of the laser beam. This process is of unique advantage and has been tested in other parts of the world. Likewise, diamond is said to be essential for high power.

Dr. Aaron McKay, the lead experimentalist, said that this new creation is technologically significant as the lasers researchers are fighting with rising power beyond a certain level because of the challenges in managing the heat buildup. He further said that merging beams from multiple lasers is one of the most engaging ways to considerably elevate the power barrier.