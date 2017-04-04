HTC U Ocean Renders Leaked Out; Rendered Images Feature Dark Red Phone With No Headphone Jack?

HTC U Ocean is coming out later in April. Here is a photo showing the new Sense Touch UI.

(Photo : High Tech Traveler/YouTube screenshot)

HTC U "Ocean" renders have arrived featuring a dark red-colored flagship device. The images of the upcoming device (probably in mid-April) in the HTC's "U" series, after the HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play, were reportedly leaked via Twitter earlier today.

The upcoming HTC U Ocean is said to follow after the HTC 10 flagship device. HTC U Ocean's leaked images reveal of a phone with a thin bezel display with HTC moniker and camera sensors on the top and bottom, respectively. Further indications in the leaked image suggest that the phone will neither feature a home button nor a headphone jack.

HTC U Ocean gained attention among enthusiasts after reports of a new touch-sensitive metal frame for the device as well as HTC's new UI, Sense 9. Earlier in January, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer revealed the first two members of the U series of flagship smartphones, the HTC U Ultra and the HTC U Play.

However, the firm did not launch its HTC U Ocean back then. According to Deccan Chronicle, HTC held back the launch of the device so that it could add the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC processor to the device. Thus, the launch was delayed.

Besides the HTC U Ocean's leaked images, the reported phone specs include a 5.5-inch WQHD display with 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. The phone will also offer 4GB RAM with internal storage options of 64GB and 128GB. An exciting addition to the HTC U Ocean smartphone is the external memory slot that can be expanded up to 2TB. Cameras on the device feature a 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX362 and 16MP IMX351 selfie camera.

Another highly anticipated feature of the new phone is the virtual assistant called HTC Sense Companion, which could be the company's answer to Samsung's Bixby and Apple's Siri. On further reports on HTC Sense Companion features, the firm claims that the artificial intelligence will help users save battery life by periodic reminders. The AI is also noted to suggest users on wearing extra clothing at the time of bad weather forecasts. However, as seen in the HTC U Ocean's rendered images, there is no headphone jack in the phone, which could depress fans.