Android 7.1.2 Nougat Update Officially Rolled Out On Pixel & Nexus Tablets; Updates On Other Devices To Hit Soon

Google product manager Andrew Bowers announces the new Android-based Pixel C tablet during a Google media event.

(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Google has rolled out the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update for the Pixel C and the Nexus player tablets earlier today. The new update reportedly brings a similar interface to the Google tablets as seen in the Google Pixel smartphone. There are also updates on bringing the update on other devices that will offer new changes and minor bug fixes to the software of the phones. However, initial updates will be rolled out for the Nexus and Pixel phones, giving them new interface and layout designs.

According to Android Central, the new Android 7.1.2 Nougat update features an interface that resembles the Pixel's, which changes the layout adding the similar buttons to the devices as seen in the smartphone. Further Android Nougat updates on the Pixel C tablets and other specific devices include a new multi-tasking menu that gives users the power to switch between eight apps opened simultaneously.

In Android 7.1.2 Nougat update, the reported devices will also feature similar buttons for navigation with circular app icons. Additionally, the update has removed the "app drawer" so users will now have to swipe up from screen's bottom to check out the software of their devices.

While the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update has been added to specific devices like the Pixel C tablet and the Nexus Players, there are no further reports on an arrival of the update for other devices yet, The Verge reported. However, there are rumors of the update to bring in changes on devices such as Nexus 6 and Google PixeL.

Rumors suggest that Nexus 6 will feature smart gesture controls accessible through the fingerprint sensor on the back of the device, while the Pixel smartphone might display Android logo on the device's boot screen. Users owning Pixel C and Nexus Player tablets can, however, start receiving the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update from now onward.