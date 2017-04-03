Nintendo Switch Stock Update: New Games To Be Revealed At E3 2017

Nintendo Switch stock update has been confirmed in the U.K. and will arrive this weekend.

Nintendo Switch announces over 60 new confirmed gaming titles that are to be added to the Nintendo eShop. These games are reportedly going to be announced at E3 2017. Besides NeoGeo titles like "Metal Slug" and "Snake Pass" available to play on the new console, a new title called "Has-Been Heroes" is also adding to the list later this week. Further reports note of the Nintendo Switch stock update in the U.K. this weekend, making fans excited once again to buy the consoles from stores like Amazon, Smyths and Argos, as well as other retailers, as noted by Game Spot.

According to Nintendo's Shinya Takahashi, Nintendo is planning to introduce a brand new experience for the users that will use the captivating Joy-Con controllers in a number of upcoming gaming titles. Takahashi further noted via an interview that fans could expect unconventional and revolutionary games coming soon. However, there are little chances for all new games to be revealed at the E3 2017 gaming expo.

As far as the Nintendo Switch stock update is concerned, there are further plans for restocking to meet the demands of the customers. As noted by Wedbush Securities' Michael Pachter, the Nintendo Switch is a well-designed and entertaining gaming console that uses a unique controller. The Joy-Con controllers work quite well, giving an immersive experience to the users, Pachter further added.

Further reports on the Nintendo Switch note of the device being a standout console among other rivals such as Xbox and PlayStation. Pachter further noted in this statement that Nintendo might not be able to compete in terms of gaming titles to the likes of other gaming consoles. However, he further added that the games on the Nintendo Switch are still one of the most popular games due to their unique themes.

Moreover, the gaming console is a handheld device that can be connected to the televisions as well. This gives it a unique identity.