Updated Hot Tags NASA Elon Musk Samsung Galaxy S8 Nintendo Switch HTC 10

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Nintendo Switch Stock Update: New Games To Be Revealed At E3 2017

Jai Sabharwal
First Posted: Apr 03, 2017 05:31 AM EDT
Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch stock update has been confirmed in the U.K. and will arrive this weekend.
(Photo : JSkeleton's Nintendo World/YouTube screenshot)

Nintendo Switch announces over 60 new confirmed gaming titles that are to be added to the Nintendo eShop. These games are reportedly going to be announced at E3 2017. Besides NeoGeo titles like "Metal Slug" and "Snake Pass" available to play on the new console, a new title called "Has-Been Heroes" is also adding to the list later this week. Further reports note of the Nintendo Switch stock update in the U.K. this weekend, making fans excited once again to buy the consoles from stores like Amazon, Smyths and Argos, as well as other retailers, as noted by Game Spot.

According to Nintendo's Shinya Takahashi, Nintendo is planning to introduce a brand new experience for the users that will use the captivating Joy-Con controllers in a number of upcoming gaming titles. Takahashi further noted via an interview that fans could expect unconventional and revolutionary games coming soon. However, there are little chances for all new games to be revealed at the E3 2017 gaming expo.

As far as the Nintendo Switch stock update is concerned, there are further plans for restocking to meet the demands of the customers. As noted by Wedbush Securities' Michael Pachter, the Nintendo Switch is a well-designed and entertaining gaming console that uses a unique controller. The Joy-Con controllers work quite well, giving an immersive experience to the users, Pachter further added.

Further reports on the Nintendo Switch note of the device being a standout console among other rivals such as Xbox and PlayStation. Pachter further noted in this statement that Nintendo might not be able to compete in terms of gaming titles to the likes of other gaming consoles. However, he further added that the games on the Nintendo Switch are still one of the most popular games due to their unique themes.

Moreover, the gaming console is a handheld device that can be connected to the televisions as well. This gives it a unique identity.

TagsNintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch News, Nintendo Switch Updates, Nintendo

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

New Nintendo Switch Update Revealed: Offers In-Game Improvements & Minor Bug Fix...

Android 7.1.2 Nougat Update Officially Rolled Out On Pixel & Nexus Tablets; Upda...

Nintendo Switch Stock Update: New Games To Be Revealed At E3 2017

E-Cigarettes' Battery Explosion Cases Cause Fear Among Vaping Pen Users

Apple Leaks Update: iPhone Upgrade Features New Screen Technology For iPhone 8

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

NASA: Ancient Mars Atmosphere Lost To Space

Martian Atmosphere Lost To Space, A New Study Reveals
Psyche And Spacecraft

NASA, ASU To Send An Orbiter To A Massive, Unusual Metallic Asteroid, 'Psyche'
Laziness

Laziness Can Be Blamed On Others; It Is Contagious!
Nappiness

Nappiness: Short Naps During Afternoon Are The Key To Happiness

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Nintendo Switch Stock Update: New Games To Be Revealed At E3 2017
  2. Apple Leaks Update: iPhone Upgrade Features New Screen Technology For iPhone 8
  3. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 April Release Date Unlikely To Happen; Device To Skip Spring Hardware Launch Event
  1. Astronaut Peggy Whitson Breaks The Record For The Most Spacewalks Performed By A Woman
  2. Android 7.1.2 Nougat Update Officially Rolled Out On Pixel & Nexus Tablets; Updates On Other Devices To Hit Soon
  3. Apple iPhone 8 Possible Specs, Price: Next Gen iPhone Could Be Apple’s Costliest Handset Ever, Stock Shortage Expected
  4. Apple iOS 10.3 Update Hits Flagship Devices But Beware
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Google Pixel C

Android 7.1.2 Nougat Update Officially Rolled Out On Pixel & Nexus Tablets; Updates On Other Devices To Hit Soon
Scientist Begin Retrieving Data From Galileo After Close Call With Jupiter

Latest Jupiter Flyby Shows Surreal Mysteries On Giant Planet
Best Latte Art Show

Excessive Caffeine Intake Could Cause Frequent Urination In Women
America Must Be Prepared For ‘The Fight For Space’

America Must Be Prepared For ‘The Fight For Space,’ Navy Vice Admiral Says
Real Time Analytics