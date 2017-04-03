Updated Hot Tags NASA Elon Musk Samsung Galaxy S8 Nintendo Switch HTC 10

Apple Leaks Update: iPhone Upgrade Features New Screen Technology For iPhone 8

Jai Sabharwal
First Posted: Apr 03, 2017 03:59 AM EDT
iPhone Upgrade Program
A visitor tries out an Apple iPhone 7 on the first day of sales of the new phone at the Berlin Apple store on Sep. 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

After rolling out the latest flagship devices, Apple declares addition of new upgrades that will change the way iPhones look. As per the latest Apple leaks, an iPhone upgrade program is reportedly coming soon that will feature a new screen technology on the iPhones. The leak was revealed by financial services provider, Barclays, stating of the latest screen replacement upgrade in the upcoming iPhone 7S, iPhone 7S Plus and iPhone 8 later this year.

According to MacRumors, a new screen that comprises of full spectral sensors is going to be the latest addition to the iPhone upgrade program. The new sensor, as reported through the latest Apple leaks, will feature ambient light sensor to introduce the "True Color" technology, witnessed in the iPad Pro, to the iPhone 7S, iPhone 7S Plus and iPhone 8. Further reports disclose that Austrian semiconductor maker AMS will be supplying the new sensors.

Apple leaks further suggest that the company is not merely willing to add LCD and OLED screens to their new devices but is expecting to enhance its iPhone upgrade program to the next level. Apple wants to surpass its rivals such as Samsung, which uses OLED screens on its devices.

However, according to Forbes, the expected price of the upcoming Apple iPhones is going to be a hurdle. As estimated by Barclays, the iPhone upgrade program featuring new sensors will increase the component costs by 60 percent in both LCD and OLED. Apple leaks note that the upcoming iPhone 8 is going to be over $1,000. Moreover, an expected price hike in Apple's MacBook Pro is also being justified by the company based on the upgrades it now gets. Leaks suggest that iPhone 8 is going to be a revolutionary smartphone. Whether fans think of it as the same will soon be clear. 

