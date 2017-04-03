Updated Hot Tags NASA Elon Musk Samsung Galaxy S8 Nintendo Switch HTC 10

Most Caffeinated Coffee In The World Causes Palpitations

Brooke James
First Posted: Apr 03, 2017 03:25 AM EDT
Art Of Coffee
Barista Takaya Hashimoto prepares a cafe latte at a local specialty coffee shop.
(Photo : Christopher Jue/Getty Images)

A large number of students and professionals around the world rely on coffee (and other forms of caffeine) to give them their daily jolt -- or jolts. However, as any coffee-drinker would know, the amount of caffeine per cup depends on the bean type, roast and preparation. Sometimes one cup just is not enough. Then there is Black Insomnia, a coffee company from South Africa that has so much caffeine. A 12-ounce cup will give its drinker nearly twice the recommended daily caffeine limit.

According to Forbes, Black Insomnia has already taken over the title of "strongest coffee" from the Death Wish Coffee Company with its 702 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce cup. This is a far cry from Death Wish's 660 mg.

For comparison's sake, the average brewed coffee has about 75-200 mg of caffeine per 8 ounces, while espresso has about 47-75 mg of caffeine per ounce. Lattes and mochas from the average coffee shop has about 63-175 mg caffeine per 8 ounces. Red Bull, which is not coffee but is known to give energy boosts, has 75-80 mg of caffeine per 8.4 ounces.

CNN reported that Black Insomnia is a robusta blend with a sweet, nutty taste. At 58.5 mg per ounce, it has twice the amount of caffeine as a dark roast blend from Starbucks, which has around 21.25 mg per ounce. Black Insomnia creator Sean Kristafor noted that the level is well within FDA limits for coffee. However, a 12-ounce cup usually lugged around by today's millennials would add numbers up to 702 mg of caffeine, which is more than the recommended 400 mg for daily consumption.

A consumer information site called Caffeine Informer noted that while the amounts in Black Insomnia are higher than recommended, some coffee drinkers already built a tolerance to it, so they would not be affected adversely by Black Insomnia. However, those who do not usually consume coffee may get more adverse effects including, but not limited to, jitteriness, nervousness, restlessness and trouble sleeping. Meanwhile, cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat or palpitations) could be the most serious effect that consumers should be on the lookout for.

