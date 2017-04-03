Updated Hot Tags NASA Elon Musk Samsung Galaxy S8 Nintendo Switch HTC 10

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Martian Atmosphere Lost To Space, A New Study Reveals

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Apr 03, 2017 03:30 AM EDT
NASA: Ancient Mars Atmosphere Lost To Space
Ancient Martian atmosphere had been lost to space due to solar winds and ultraviolet rays, according to a new study.
(Photo : Brevard Times/YouTube screenshot)

Mars could have sustained life billions of years ago if its atmosphere had not been lost to space. This is the revelation of the new study conducted by scientists working with NASA's MAVEN spacecraft.

The new study was printed in Science on March 31, 2017. It was led by Bruce Jakosky, the principal investigator for the Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution Mission (MAVEN), the University of Colorado at Boulder, and other colleagues. The study could help in understanding the mystery of Mars' environments, according to Space Flight Insider.

"We've determined that most of the gas ever present in the Mars atmosphere has been lost to space," Jakosky said. Its atmosphere was taken away by solar wind and radiation that turned Mars into a frosty, dry planet today. The team discovered that about 65 percent of the argon, which is a gas that never chemically reacts with other elements, in the Martian atmosphere has been lost to space.

In the study, the scientists investigated two different isotopes of argon, namely the lighter argon-36 and the heavier argon-38. Argon-36 has about 18 neutrons in its nucleus, and argon-38 contains 20 neutrons.

The team discovered that argon-36 is more abundant than argon-38, which is the heavier counterpart. This means that argon-36 is more vulnerable to be taken away from the atmosphere by solar winds and ultraviolet rays. The researchers also found that the concentrations of the two argon isotopes indicated that 66 percent of Mars' argon had been lost since Mars formed.

The study also indicated that the Martian atmosphere was thick with carbon dioxide. This could have been the same atmospheric pressure of air on Earth at sea level, according to CBS News.

Jakosky said that the disappearance of gas to space might have played a significant role in changing the climate of Mars over time. He further said that the vanishing carbon dioxide from Mars could tell why the Martian surface could have gone from habitable in the past to not being able to sustain life today. He added that they also discovered some processes that could help them understand the habitability of planets around the stars.

TagsMartian Atmosphere, Mars, MAVEN spacecraft, Argon, Carbon Dioxide

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

SpaceX Achieves A Significant Milestone In Space Travel After Relaunching A Reus...

Astronaut Peggy Whitson Breaks The Record For The Most Spacewalks Performed By A...

Juno Spacecraft Captures New Spectacular Images Of Jupiter

Very Large Telescope Spotted Stars Form Within Strong Winds Of Blasted Materials...

Newly Discovered Brown Dwarf Is About 90 Times Massive Than Jupiter

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

NASA: Ancient Mars Atmosphere Lost To Space

Martian Atmosphere Lost To Space, A New Study Reveals
Psyche And Spacecraft

NASA, ASU To Send An Orbiter To A Massive, Unusual Metallic Asteroid, 'Psyche'
Laziness

Laziness Can Be Blamed On Others; It Is Contagious!
Nappiness

Nappiness: Short Naps During Afternoon Are The Key To Happiness

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Nintendo Switch Stock Update: New Games To Be Revealed At E3 2017
  2. Apple Leaks Update: iPhone Upgrade Features New Screen Technology For iPhone 8
  3. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 April Release Date Unlikely To Happen; Device To Skip Spring Hardware Launch Event
  1. Astronaut Peggy Whitson Breaks The Record For The Most Spacewalks Performed By A Woman
  2. Android 7.1.2 Nougat Update Officially Rolled Out On Pixel & Nexus Tablets; Updates On Other Devices To Hit Soon
  3. Apple iPhone 8 Possible Specs, Price: Next Gen iPhone Could Be Apple’s Costliest Handset Ever, Stock Shortage Expected
  4. Apple iOS 10.3 Update Hits Flagship Devices But Beware
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Google Pixel C

Android 7.1.2 Nougat Update Officially Rolled Out On Pixel & Nexus Tablets; Updates On Other Devices To Hit Soon
Scientist Begin Retrieving Data From Galileo After Close Call With Jupiter

Latest Jupiter Flyby Shows Surreal Mysteries On Giant Planet
Best Latte Art Show

Excessive Caffeine Intake Could Cause Frequent Urination In Women
America Must Be Prepared For ‘The Fight For Space’

America Must Be Prepared For ‘The Fight For Space,’ Navy Vice Admiral Says
Real Time Analytics