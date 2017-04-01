Updated Hot Tags NASA Red Planet Mars Samsung Galaxy S8 Apple

SpaceX Achieves A Significant Milestone In Space Travel After Relaunching A Reused Rocket

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Apr 01, 2017 03:22 AM EDT
SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch
SpaceX launched a reusable Falcon 9 rocket for the first time on Thursday.
(Photo : Fox 10 Phoenix/YouTube screenshot)

SpaceX relaunched a refurbished Falcon 9 rocket for the first time on Thursday from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 6:27 p.m. This was a historic moment for spaceflight and an important milestone in space travel. It could make space tourism and space travel inexpensive and easier.

Falcon 9 blasted off on a mission to send a communication satellite to orbit for SES, which is a Luxembourg-based company SES. Cheers, screams and applause were heard at SpaceX mission control in Hawthorne, California, minutes after its launching as the reused rocket blasted off and landed upright on the "Of Course I Still Love You" drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean, according to NASA Spaceflight.

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, said that he was incredibly proud of the SpaceX team for having this milestone in space. Then, his next aim is reflight within 24 hours. Musk added that this could be eventually a huge revolution in spaceflight.

This launching of reused rocket has been studied and examined for 15 years. SpaceX's goal is to make the rocket parts reusable just like the planes, car or bicycles. With its successful launching, Elon Musk said that it means you can fly and refly an orbital class booster, which is the costliest part of the rocket.

Falcon 9 launch costing is approximately more than $61 million. This could be reduced by about 30 percent by reusing its hardware, according to SpaceX. Elon Musk said that the reused boosters could be reflown from 10 to 100 or even 1,000 times, varying on how much refurbishment is required, according to Phys.org. 

