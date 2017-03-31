Nintendo Switch Sales Numbers: Console Hits 500,000-Unit Milestone In Japan In Merely Four Weeks

Nintendo Switch has sold more than 500,000 units in Japan.

(Photo : Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Nintendo Switch is one of the most selling Nintendo gaming consoles. The new console has sold more than 500,000 units in Japan as of March 26, 2017. It is interesting to note that the Switch has achieved the milestone in a mere four weeks' time, selling 519,504 units from March 3 to March 26. The sale figures of the Nintendo console are very impressive as compared to Sony PS4.

The PS4 reached 500,000 sales mark in seven weeks when it launched in 2014. It managed to sell 439,810 units after four weeks. However, the Switch sale figures still lags behind the Wii U, which hit 500,000 mark in Japan in just three weeks.

According to Kotaku, here is the Japanese Hardware sales chart for the week ending March 26, 2017:

1. Switch: 78,441 units

2. New 3DS XL: 29,771 units

3. PS4: 25,472 units

4. PS Vita: 7,574 units

5. 2DS: 6,722 units

6. PS4 Pro: 5,261 units

7. PS3: 2,930 units

8. New 3DS: 2,866 units

9. Wii U: 411 units

10. Xbox One: 115 units

Notably, the above mentioned sale figures compiled by Media Create include only retail sales and not digital sales. Nintendo has acknowledged that its latest gaming console, the Switch, is already setting sales records. Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo of America boss, has described the reaction to the Switch as "remarkable."

"The reaction has been fantastic. Consumers want it, I've been with industry peers, they're excited with what we're doing and hoping to drive the industry," Reggie added.

In related news, Nintendo's rival Microsoft is getting all geared up for its next gen Xbox Project Scorpio console that is expected to get released sometime later this year. Notably, the upcoming gaming console is touted as the most powerful console created ever.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer will announce some details about Project Scorpio at the upcoming E3 2017 event. Microsoft's next gen gaming console is expected to get rolled out during the 2017 holiday season.