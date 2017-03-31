Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Samsung Galaxy S8 ESA

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Paleontologists Craft Best-Ever Look Of Tyrannosaur's Face With 'Sixth Sense'

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Mar 31, 2017 03:47 AM EDT
A Sensitive Tyrannosaur?
A new species of tyrannosaur known as D. horneri could have a "sixth sense" on its face, according to scientists.
(Photo : Wochit News/YouTube screenshot)

Paleontologists reconstructed the best-ever look of the tyrannosaur's face with "sixth sense" based on the 75-million-year-old fossils found in northern Montana and southern Alberta during the Late Cretaceous. They dubbed the new species as Daspletosaurus horneri.

The findings of the discovery were printed in the journal Scientific Reports. The study was led by Thomas Carr, a paleontologist from Carthage College, and other colleagues, according to Ars Technica.

The new species was described by the researchers as having a face covered in flat scales that could be sensitive to touch just like the modern crocodiles. It was about 9 meters long and 2.2 meters tall. It had a large skull covered in bony ridges and various skin types.

The researchers discovered that the lower jaw of tyrannosaur had a neuro vasculature that could also be found in birds. This means that it has a trigeminal nerve that could be found in the faces of animals, which is highly sensitive to vibration, electricity, infrared radiation and even magnetic fields. Jayc Sedlmayr, one of the researchers from the Louisiana State University, said that this nerve could develop into wildly different "sixth senses" in various animals.

Carr explained that trigeminal nerve is evolutionarily significant and notable in scientific studies. He further explained that the public does not ponder that individual nerves or organ systems have each evolutionary history. On the other hand, in their study, it focuses on the evolution of the trigeminal nerve and how it could provide information on how archosaurs, which include the dinosaurs and crocodilians, traversed and intermingled with each other.

Carr placed the D. horneri in the family of tyrannosaur dinosaurs. These also include more than a dozen species that inhabited during the Late Cretaceous period about 66 to 94 million years ago. The name Daspletosaurus horneri is derived from paleontologist Jack Horner, as an honor. The name is practically translated to "Horner's Frightful Lizard," according to Gizmodo.

Tagspaleontologists, Tyrannosaur, Daspletosaurus horneri, neurovasculature, trigeminal nerve, Dinosaur

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

The Arctic Is Greening Due To Marine Plankton Blooming

Millions Of People Could Be Exposed To More Deadly Heat Waves In Coming Years, A...

Newly Discovered Fault System In California Could Trigger 7.4 Earthquake, A New ...

Hundreds Of Arctic Blue Lakes Are Boiling Due To Methane Gas

No Sunspots On the Surface Of The Sun For 15 Days

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Best latte Art Show

Excessive Caffeine Intake Could Cause Frequent Urination In Women
America Must Be Prepared For ‘The Fight For Space’

America Must Be Prepared For ‘The Fight For Space,’ Navy Vice Admiral Says
First Four Planet System Found

Space Weather Affected By Giant Waves On The Sun
Side Effects Of Turmeric

What Are The Natural Treatments That Could Be Dangerous To Health?

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 April Release Date Unlikely To Happen; Device To Skip Spring Hardware Launch Event
  2. Xbox Project Scorpio Latest News: Microsoft Might Quote A Higher Than Expected Price For Upcoming Console
  3. Samsung Gear S3 Latest Update Adds New Features To Both Classic & Frontier Models
  1. Apple iMac 2017 Possible Release Date, Specs: Device Likely To Get Unveiled In June 2017
  2. HTC 11 Specs List May Include Qualcomm Snapdragon 835; Handset To Get Renamed
  3. Quantum Physics And Thermodynamics: Explaining The Thermodynamic Laws At Atomic And Sub-Atomic Levels
  4. Google Pixel 2 To Get Impressive Specs & Premium Price Tag; October 2017 Release Date Expected
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Nintendo Switch Sales Numbers

Nintendo Switch Sales Numbers: Console Hits 500,000-Unit Milestone In Japan In Merely Four Weeks
Twitter Latest Update

Twitter Latest Update: Twitter Handles In Replies Will No Longer Count In 140 Character Limit
Xbox Project Scorpio Price, Specs

Xbox Project Scorpio Latest News: Microsoft Might Quote A Higher Than Expected Price For Upcoming Console
NASA | Massive Phytoplankton Bloom Discovered Under Arctic Sea Ice

The Arctic Is Greening Due To Marine Plankton Blooming
Real Time Analytics