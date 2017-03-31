Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Samsung Galaxy S8 Black Hole

Samsung Galaxy S8 Specs: A Quick Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy S7 Comparison

Meg K.
First Posted: Mar 31, 2017 03:02 AM EDT
Samsung Galaxy S8 Specs
A view of the new Samsung Galaxy S8 at its Samsung launch event, March 29, 2017 in New York City.
(Photo : Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Samsung has recently unveiled its highly anticipated flagship smartphones, dubbed as Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. Now, the question is what is so good and exciting about the newly announced Samsung Galaxy S8 that the existing Galaxy S7 owners would get compelled to upgrade to the new phone. Here is a quick Samsung Galaxy S8 vs. Galaxy S7 comparison that will help smartphone buyers come to a decision to whether or not upgrade to the new handset.

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy S7 -- Specs

The newest Samsung Galaxy S8 boasts an impressive 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display screen with 1,440 x 2,960 pixel resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Its predecessor Galaxy S7 has a comparatively smaller 5.1-inch Super AMOLED display with 1,440 x 2,560 pixel resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection, Trusted Reviews reported.

In terms of overall design, the Galaxy S8 looks amazingly stunning with an almost bezel-less design that wraps around the device from the sides. It features an 83.6 percent screen-to-body ratio as compared to Galaxy S7 that has a 72.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The S8 is 148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0 mm in dimension and weighs 155 g, while the S7 is 142.4 x 69.6 x 7.9 mm in dimension and lighter in weight at 152 g.

Among other specs, the Samsung Galaxy S8 will run the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor in the U.S. that is touted to deliver 10 percent greater CPU performance and 21 percent greater GPU performance. The S7 runs the Snapdragon 820 chipset. According to Forbes, both handsets offer 4GB of RAM and a 3,000 mAh battery. However, the base storage has been raised to 64GB from 32GB.

Talking about the camera, the S8 has a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. On the other hand, when it is compared to S7, the latter features a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy S7 -- Price

As far as pricing is concerned, the Galaxy S8 will come with a whopping price tag of $750. The price is almost $100 more than the Galaxy S7 handset.

TagsSamsung Galaxy S8 Specs, Samsung Galaxy S8 vs. Galaxy S7, Samsung Galaxy S7, Samsung Galaxy S8

