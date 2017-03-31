Excessive Caffeine Intake Could Cause Frequent Urination In Women

drinking too much caffeine such as coffee, tea and softdrinks could trigger frequent urination.

Frequent urination could affect the woman's quality of life. This is associated with excessive caffeine intake and certain medical conditions.

An average person should urinate between six and eight times in a day, according to the Cleveland Clinic. This also depends on how much a person drinks and how well their kidneys function.

Urination is a removal of excess water and wastes in the body. This is significant to make the body function well and survive. On the other hand, frequent urination is not normal, and this signifies something is wrong with the body or probably has a risk of developing certain diseases.

Medical News Today pointed out that drinking too much caffeine such as tea, coffee and certain soft drinks could trigger frequent urination. There will also be a possibility of acquiring conditions such as diabetes, having bladder stones, urinary tract infection, interstitial cystitis, overactive bladder, weak pelvic organs and low estrogen levels. If urinating frequently persists, a person must consult a doctor right away.

There are also other factors that contribute to frequent urination. These include obesity, in which having excessive weight could put extra pressure on the bladder. A pregnant woman will also urinate because the growing uterus places extra pressure on the bladder. Menopause and history of vaginal childbirth could also cause frequent urination.

Treatments for frequent urination involve changing lifestyle such as inhibiting food and drinks that could irritate the bladder. These include caffeine, chocolate, alcohol, carbonated beverages, spicy foods, artificial sweeteners and food that has tomatoes. Do not drink too much water before bedtime.

If the frequent urination causes infection, it is also time to see the doctor. He could prescribe medications such as imipramine (Tofranil), oxybutynin (Ditropan), mirabegron (Myrbetriq) and tolterodine extended-release (Detrol), among others.

Another treatment is injecting the drug Botox into the bladder muscle. This will cause the bladder to relax and heighten the storage capacity and reduce the episodes of leakage. There are types of surgery that could relief the frequent urination. These include the implanting of small nerve stimulators under the skin, in which the nerve stimulates control on the pelvic floor and manipulates contractions in the organs and the muscles in the pelvic floor, according to Web MD.