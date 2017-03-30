Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Physics ESA

Xbox Project Scorpio Latest News: Microsoft Might Quote A Higher Than Expected Price For Upcoming Console

Meg K.
First Posted: Mar 30, 2017 05:52 AM EDT
Xbox Project Scorpio Price, Specs
Microsoft Xbox Project Scorpio is expected to come with an entry point price tag of as high as $400.
Microsoft is expected to announce its next gen gaming console, dubbed as Xbox Project Scorpio, sometime later this year. While nothing much has been officially revealed about Xbox Project Scorpio, a lot of rumors about the console's features have been hitting the web for quite some time now.

According to SegmentNext, Microsoft Xbox Project Scorpio is expected to come with an entry point price tag of as high as $400. Industry analysts are of the view that if the Project Scorpio gets a price tag of over $399, it will not go in favor of the console. Notably, the upcoming gaming console is touted as the most powerful console created ever. Even though the console comes with a slew of exciting features, a higher price tag can cause the demise of the console.

Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, claimed that it would be a suicide if Microsoft keeps the price of the console at more than $399. He added that considering Microsoft's history of pricing its console, it is likely that the software giant might price the console a bit higher.

Talking about Xbox Project Scorpio specs and features, the gaming console is rumored to get released as a true 4K gaming system, according to Express. In fact, the 4K capabilities are expected to extend well beyond a simple resolution upgrade.

The Xbox Scorpio will reportedly boast 6 teraflops of GPU and support virtual reality. The next gen console is rumored to feature HEVC and VP9 codecs for decoding 4K streams from built-in apps like Netflix and HEVC for encoding 2160p, 60 frame-per-second (FPS) video for Game DVR and streaming.

As far as Project Scorpio release date is concerned, the console is expected to get rolled out during the 2017 Holiday season. Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has acknowledged that he will discuss some details about Project Scorpio at the E3 2017 event.

