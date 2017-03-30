Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Physics ESA

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Space Weather Affected By Giant Waves On The Sun

Brooke James
First Posted: Mar 30, 2017 05:33 AM EDT
First Four Planet System Found
In this undated handout, an artist's rendering shows one of four planets found orbiting the star 55 Cancri. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : NASA/Getty Images)

Large, magnetized waves that ripple on the Earth's atmosphere may also exist on the Sun. Known as the Rossby or planetary waves, these usually occur above the Earth's surface and are influential in out weather patterns as well as the jet stream of winds. The Sun's version, however, is not only massive but it is also planet-sized.

Much like solar flares affecting radiowaves and signals on the planet Earth, this discovery can also explain why solar activity, including storms and flares, are difficult to predict. The Rossby waves on the Sun, however, could change that. The study's lead researcher, Scott McIntosh of the U.S. National Center of Atmospheric Research, shared, "The discovery of magnetized Rossby waves on the Sun offers the tantalizing possibility that we can predict space weather much further in advance."

Science Alert noted that because the Sun is rotating and is made up of plasma that acts like a magnetized ocean, Rossby-type waves have long been suspected to also form on the host star. However, this is the first time that they have ever been detected.

Thanks to a brief window when researchers studied the Sun's atmosphere between 2011 and 2014 from NASA's Solar Dynamics observatory and Solar Terrestrial Relations Observatory, scientists were able to detect such waves. This allowed McIntosh and his team to get a 360-degree view of the Sun and found the Rossby-like patterns emerging.

The waves appeared to move westward at an average speed of 3.25 meters per second in the northern hemisphere. Meanwhile, it has an average of about 2.65 meters per second in the southern hemisphere.

Predicting space weather may not be straightforward. But the complex interaction of such strong magnetic fields and fluid flow in the Sun's atmosphere could mean long-term trends become easier to predict than short-term developments.

Still, Scientific American noted that McIntosh and his team should not lose hope when it comes to monitoring the Sun's weather patterns. Understanding their origins can be vital in boosting the possible accuracy of space weather predictions that are especially useful in protecting human's own technological society.

Tagssun flares, Rossby waves, Space Weather

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Tsunamis Caused Impact Crater On Mars, Science Suggests

Fast Facts: The Foil Helped Astronauts Get Back To Earth

JUICE: New Mission To Jupiter Approved By ESA, Will Launch In 2022

Astronomers Find Star Closely Orbiting A Black Hole

Five Bright Planets Visible In March

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

America Must Be Prepared For ‘The Fight For Space’

America Must Be Prepared For ‘The Fight For Space,’ Navy Vice Admiral Says
NASA Prepares For Final Launch Of Space Shuttle Endeavour

Finding Space Photos Now Easier With NASA’s New Image Database
Three Generations Of Cloned Mice

Did Humans Domesticate Mice?
Quantum Physics And Thermodynamics

Quantum Physics And Thermodynamics: Explaining The Thermodynamic Laws At Atomic And Sub-Atomic Levels

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Samsung Gear S3 Latest Update Adds New Features To Both Classic & Frontier Models
  2. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 April Release Date Unlikely To Happen; Device To Skip Spring Hardware Launch Event
  3. Apple iMac 2017 Possible Release Date, Specs: Device Likely To Get Unveiled In June 2017
  1. Nintendo NES Classic Mini Stock Update: Console Available To Buy At Newegg, Amazon & Chunk Toys
  2. Xbox Project Scorpio Latest News: Microsoft Might Quote A Higher Than Expected Price For Upcoming Console
  3. Google Pixel 2 To Get Impressive Specs & Premium Price Tag; October 2017 Release Date Expected
  4. HTC 11 Specs List May Include Qualcomm Snapdragon 835; Handset To Get Renamed
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

NASA | Massive Phytoplankton Bloom Discovered Under Arctic Sea Ice

The Arctic Is Greening Due To Marine Plankton Blooming
LG V30

LG V30 Possible Specs, Features: New Leak Hints Front Dual Camera Setup
Xbox Project Scorpio Price, Specs

Xbox Project Scorpio Latest News: Microsoft Might Quote A Higher Than Expected Price For Upcoming Console
NASA Spacecraft Takes Colorful Image of Jupiter

Juno Spacecraft Captures New Spectacular Images Of Jupiter
Real Time Analytics