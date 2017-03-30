Space Weather Affected By Giant Waves On The Sun

In this undated handout, an artist's rendering shows one of four planets found orbiting the star 55 Cancri. (Image for representation only.)

Large, magnetized waves that ripple on the Earth's atmosphere may also exist on the Sun. Known as the Rossby or planetary waves, these usually occur above the Earth's surface and are influential in out weather patterns as well as the jet stream of winds. The Sun's version, however, is not only massive but it is also planet-sized.

Much like solar flares affecting radiowaves and signals on the planet Earth, this discovery can also explain why solar activity, including storms and flares, are difficult to predict. The Rossby waves on the Sun, however, could change that. The study's lead researcher, Scott McIntosh of the U.S. National Center of Atmospheric Research, shared, "The discovery of magnetized Rossby waves on the Sun offers the tantalizing possibility that we can predict space weather much further in advance."

Science Alert noted that because the Sun is rotating and is made up of plasma that acts like a magnetized ocean, Rossby-type waves have long been suspected to also form on the host star. However, this is the first time that they have ever been detected.

Thanks to a brief window when researchers studied the Sun's atmosphere between 2011 and 2014 from NASA's Solar Dynamics observatory and Solar Terrestrial Relations Observatory, scientists were able to detect such waves. This allowed McIntosh and his team to get a 360-degree view of the Sun and found the Rossby-like patterns emerging.

The waves appeared to move westward at an average speed of 3.25 meters per second in the northern hemisphere. Meanwhile, it has an average of about 2.65 meters per second in the southern hemisphere.

Predicting space weather may not be straightforward. But the complex interaction of such strong magnetic fields and fluid flow in the Sun's atmosphere could mean long-term trends become easier to predict than short-term developments.

Still, Scientific American noted that McIntosh and his team should not lose hope when it comes to monitoring the Sun's weather patterns. Understanding their origins can be vital in boosting the possible accuracy of space weather predictions that are especially useful in protecting human's own technological society.